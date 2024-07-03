Winners of the 15th Annual Childnet Film Competition Announced at Disney UK Headquarters

The winners of the 15th annual Childnet Film Competition have been announced at the Disney Headquarters in Hammersmith, England.

What’s Happening:

The Childnet Film Competition attracted participants from across the UK, and received entries from many talented young people who embraced the challenge of creating short films on the theme of “How would you make the internet a better place?”

Sir Donald Bailey Academy in Newark came first in the Primary category of 7-11 year old entrants, with their film “Change your attitude, change the internet.”

Finalists in the Primary category also include Moat Farm Junior School and North Allerdale Development Trust.

Lady Eleanor Holles School in Hampton placed first in the Secondary category of 11-18 year old entrants, with their film “Blooming a Better Internet.” Through computerized and hand-drawn animation, this film shares tips on how to be kind on the internet.

Finalists in the Secondary category also include The Sele School and Emanuel School.

With more young people entering the competition than ever before, the expert panel of judges faced the difficult task of selecting the winners.

For 2024, the Judging panel included experts from BAFTA, the BBC, the British Board of Film Classification, the British Film Institute, and the Motion Pictures Association, as well as a young person from the Childnet Digital Leaders Programme.

The films are available to watch at childnet.com/film/winners

