Hulu’s Senior VP of Comedy Billy Rosenberg to Exit the Streamer

Billy Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Comedy, Hulu Originals, is reportedly exiting the company, according to Deadline.

Rosenberg has been with Hulu since 2016.

During his stint with the streamer he has overseen the production of many original comedy series, including: Pen15 Ramy Only Murders In The Building Pam & Tommy This Fool Solar Opposites

Prior to his time at Hulu, Rosenberg helped run The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here.

During his time there, Rosenberg produced a number of comedy series, including Freeform Alone Together .

. Before that, Rosenberg worked for Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, where he developed and produced multiple feature films, including: The Spectacular Now Date Night The Watch Table 19

Hulu has not yet named a replacement for Rosenberg.