Hulu’s Senior VP of Comedy Billy Rosenberg to Exit the Streamer

Billy Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Comedy, Hulu Originals, is reportedly exiting the company, according to Deadline.

  • Rosenberg has been with Hulu since 2016.
  • During his stint with the streamer he has overseen the production of many original comedy series, including:
  • Prior to his time at Hulu, Rosenberg helped run The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here.
  • During his time there, Rosenberg produced a number of comedy series, including Freeform’s Alone Together.
  • Before that, Rosenberg worked for Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, where he developed and produced multiple feature films, including:
    • The Spectacular Now
    • Date Night
    • The Watch
    • Table 19
  • Hulu has not yet named a replacement for Rosenberg.
