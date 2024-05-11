Hulu’s Senior VP of Comedy Billy Rosenberg to Exit the Streamer

Billy Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Comedy, Hulu Originals, is reportedly exiting the company, according to Deadline.
- Rosenberg has been with Hulu since 2016.
- During his stint with the streamer he has overseen the production of many original comedy series, including:
- Prior to his time at Hulu, Rosenberg helped run The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here.
- During his time there, Rosenberg produced a number of comedy series, including Freeform’s Alone Together.
- Before that, Rosenberg worked for Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, where he developed and produced multiple feature films, including:
- The Spectacular Now
- Date Night
- The Watch
- Table 19
- Hulu has not yet named a replacement for Rosenberg.