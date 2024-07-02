Bob Iger Receives 50 Year Service Award, Launches Instagram Account

The Walt Disney Company recognizes cast members with Service Awards on monumental anniversaries. CEO Bob Iger shared on his (new) Instagram page his Snow White Service Award, recognizing 50 years with the company.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 50 years with Bob Iger — sort of.

Iger started his career with ABC

Nevertheless, the former and once-again current CEO has received his Service Award statue, which features Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Also notable, Iger has launched an Instagram account

Posting a photo of the award on IG, Iger said, “I started my career at ABC 50 years ago today and the business has certainly changed a lot since then! But at the end of the day, success still hinges on one thing: great storytelling. I’m proud to work alongside so many talented colleagues who create exceptional stories and experiences for the world to enjoy… truly the ride of a lifetime!”