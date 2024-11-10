D23 Brazil: How the Disney Fan Experience Translated In South America

Disney has had a long association with Brazil, going back to Walt’s visit in 1941. This trip is documented in Walt & El Grupo and the book South of the Border with Disney, so we won’t rehash the history lesson. But one of the results of that trip was the package feature Saludos Amigos and the character of Jose Carioca. While the film was released in 1942, the mutual love between the people of Brazil and Disney has lasted through the decades.

Many frequent guests of Walt Disney World have witnessed the phenomenon of the Brazilian tour group with their matching shirts and boundless energy. Now, for the first time, Disney has come to Brazil with an international variation of the D23 event — and you can’t help but be moved by their passion.

While several celebrities stopped by the event, including Anthony Mackie, Charlie Cox, and David Harbour, the biggest reactions were for Josh D’Amaro and Kevin Feige. When they entered the audience to watch the first studios presentation, the whole auditorium stood up just to get a peek at them. When D’Amaro took the stage to share what was coming from Disney Experiences, the audience started a chant with his name. I know it meant a lot to Brazilian Disney fans that senior leaders at Disney took the time to not only present in their country but also talk with them.

I had the opportunity to chat with D’Amaro before his presentation and he shared how he was moved by the fans' passion and personal connection to Disney. Many of the attendees were alumni of Disney’s International College Program. As you walked through the convention center, you could see many Disney Parks name tags from the past proudly being worn by the former cast members as badges of honor. It is clear that their experience being part of the magic left a mark on their lives. D’Amaro had also heard that there were many attendees who had done the college program, and when he mentioned it at his presentation, he was moved by the overwhelming response of the crowd.

I had never been to Brazil. I don’t speak Portuguese. But despite my differences, it is touching to see how the magic of Disney can be a bridge between cultures and perspectives. This is why the State Department had Walt Disney visit South America in the first place. You can’t help but get goosebumps from the fans singing the Phineas & Ferb theme song in Portuguese to series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, or cheering at getting to see the Moana float from Disney Starlight, coming to the Walt Disney World Resort. Despite being from two different countries, we all love the magical feelings that Disney experiences create. Not to be too saccharine, but Richard and Robert Sherman were right when they wrote the “it’s a small world” lyric, “There is so much that we share.” Sharing a love of Disney does make it feel as though it is a small world after all.

And to the future cast member that helped me get my bearings and who is about to spend a few months making magic on Sunset Boulevard, you are going to do great! As D’Amaro said, you will be part of the heart and soul of Disney both during your program and for years beyond.

For more D23 Brazil coverage, be sure to check out our tag page.