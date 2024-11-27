Karl Holmes Leaves Sky Finance to Oversee Disney+ Operations in the EMEA Region

Karl Holmes, the leader of Sky Finance, has accepted the position to manage Disney+ operations across the EMEA region.
What’s Happening:
- Karl Holmes, the head of Sky Finance, has been appointed to oversee Disney+ operations in the EMEA region.
- According to Deadline, he takes over from Luke Bradley-Jones, who departed earlier this year to assume the role of President at the Economist.
- In his new position, Holmes will report to Jan Koeppen and Joe Earley, managing the Disney+ business across EMEA and leading the London-based regional team responsible for commissioning projects such as Rivals, Extraordinary, and The Good Mothers.
About Karl Holmes:
- Holmes has spent the last decade at Sky, taking on multiple senior roles and managing teams across diverse fields including marketing, operations, finance, commercial activities, and data management.
- During his time there, he has held positions such as Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Chief Consumer Revenue Officer for the UK, Chief Financial Officer for the UK and Ireland, and Group Chief Data Officer.
What They’re Saying:
- Jan Koeppen: “Karl Holmes will join Disney+ in EMEA at a time when our DTC business goes from strength to strength across our region. Karl has a proven track record for building long-term success in consumer-facing businesses and I know under his leadership the team will flourish.”
- Karl Holmes: “For years I’ve admired Disney’s unique position as a business. As a long-time fan of the brand, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the company to lead direct-to-consumer in EMEA, after a fantastic decade at Sky.”
