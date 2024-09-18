Marvel Announces New “Alien: Paradiso” Comic Series

In Marvel’s next Alien entry, a luxury resort will be invaded by the deadliest life form in the Universe.

(Cover by Iban Coello)

Welcome to Paradiso:

Marvel Comics has announced a brand new entry into their Alien series titled Alien: Paradiso.

From writer Steve Foxe and illustrated by Edgar Salazar with additional art from Peter Nguyen, the new five-issue limited series will bring readers the horrors of the Xenomorph in a bold new way.

Exploring a brand new side of the Alien universe, readers will be invited to the beautiful and corrupt world of Paradiso. The tropical climate and gorgeous white sand beaches attract extraordinarily wealthy criminals. All is peaceful for these vacationers until the Xenomorph checks in for a vacation of their own. In a story of crime and survival, Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves will be sent to bust the crime ring and be challenged to escape with their lives.

Foxe shared his excitement for the upcoming limited series, stating “With Romulus taking the franchise back to its roots in many respects, I wanted to make sure we were offering readers a story they couldn’t find anywhere else… Setting our tale on the sun-kissed shores of a high-end beach resort populated by underhanded criminals, undercover marshals, and underpaid employees immediately spun us in a new direction. But as someone who considers Alien perhaps the most perfect film of all time, I hewed very close to the fundamentals of what I found so horrifying in the first place: a small group of people out of their depth, stalked by an unknowable threat in a contained location. Edgar, Peter, and I are working to bring you the Alien you know, love, and fear, but in a way you’ve never seen before. Pull up a beach chair and watch out for the acid splash.”

debuts on December 11th. Fans can preorder this new comic at local comic shops everywhere. Check out the J. Gonzo variant cover below:

