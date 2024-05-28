Amy Poehler Attends Sydney Premiere of “Inside Out 2”

As June 14th approaches, Inside Out 2 held its Australian premiere this week showcasing one of the main stars of the film.

  • ABC News reports that Amy Poehler attended the Sydney premiere of Inside Out 2 on Monday night.
  • The event, held at the Sydney Opera House, saw the Joy voice actress perfectly tailored for the red carpet.
  • Leading the arrivals, Poehler was photographed wearing a three piece cream suit adorned with a black flower to match a pair of black patent leather heels and stud earrings.
  • With her hair perfectly coiffed, the comedian stunned for the press event.
  • The Pixar sequel will continue Riley’s emotional journey as she turns 13-years-old. With puberty comes new emotions, bringing in Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment to headquarters.
  • Checkout more pictures of the actress here.
  • Inside Out 2 premieres on June 14th only in theatres.

