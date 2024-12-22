“The Lion King” on Broadway’s Angelica Edwards Honored by Actors’ Equity for Historic 25 Year Run

The Actors’ Equity Association is honoring performer Angelica Edwards for her impressive 25 year anniversary with Broadway’s The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- The Actors’ Equity Association, a union representing stage performers, has shared on Instagram that they have awarded The Lion King’s Angelica Edwards for her historic run in The Lion King on Broadway.
- Edwards received the honors on December 13th, on stage, at the Minskoff Theatre where The Lion King has called home since 1997.
- The performer, who has served as a swing and an understudy for the show, has been with the production for 25 years.
- For those who are unfamiliar with the term swing, they are truly the backbone of Broadway productions. Learning multiple different ensemble roles or “tracks,” swings go on when main cast members cannot perform. They are required to know blocking and choreography inside and out, which is an incredible amount of information.
- Edwards also understudied Shenzi, Rafiki, Sarabi, and Nala in the production.
- Congratulations to Angelica Edwards for a quarter century on Broadway.
- For those looking to experience the magic of The Lion King on Broadway, you can click here for information on ticketing and performances.
