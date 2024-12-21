GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 23rd-27th
- Monday, December 23 – A Hour Devoted to Personal Finance
- Michelle Singletary (Tips for saving money at the grocery store)
- Elizabeth Schulze (Reports on single women and real estate; tips for paying down credit card debt)
- Tori Dunlap (Advice on how to be financially savvy)
- Haley Sacks (Ways to grow generational wealth)
- Tuesday, December 24 – Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA3
- Disney on Broadway stars Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy, Vincent Jamal Hooper and Pearl Khwezi (Aladdin and The Lion King)
- Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen)
- Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams (Death Becomes Her)
- Jordan Fisher (Hadestown) and Tyler Hardwick perform holiday classics with pianist David Cook, bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Mike Piolet
- Wednesday, December 25 – Pre-empted
- Thursday, December 26 – Holiday Leftovers Cooking Competition
- Chefs Rocco DiSpirito (Everyday Delicious), Frances Tariga (Tadhana) and Tatiana Rosana (The Envoy Hotel) compete for a panel of judges!
- Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Hav & Mar), comedian and actress Michelle Buteau and rapper, producer and entrepreneur Master P judge the competition!
- Friday, December 27 – Trailblazing Women
- Female winemakers Andréa and Robin McBride
- Lady Pink (Graffiti artist)
- Sarah Paiji Yoo (Blueland CEO)
- Carol Craig (Founder and CEO Sidus Space)
- Brandee Younger (harpist)
- 12-year-old Aaminah Abdrabboh (Breaking barriers for young women)
