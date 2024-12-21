GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 23rd-27th

Monday, December 23 – A Hour Devoted to Personal Finance Michelle Singletary (Tips for saving money at the grocery store) Elizabeth Schulze (Reports on single women and real estate; tips for paying down credit card debt) Tori Dunlap (Advice on how to be financially savvy) Haley Sacks (Ways to grow generational wealth)

Tuesday, December 24 – Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA3 Disney on Broadway stars Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy, Vincent Jamal Hooper and Pearl Khwezi ( Aladdin and The Lion King ) Jessica Vosk ( Hell’s Kitchen ) Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams ( Death Becomes Her ) Jordan Fisher ( Hadestown ) and Tyler Hardwick perform holiday classics with pianist David Cook, bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Mike Piolet

Wednesday, December 25 – Pre-empted

Thursday, December 26 – Holiday Leftovers Cooking Competition Chefs Rocco DiSpirito ( Everyday Delicious ), Frances Tariga (Tadhana) and Tatiana Rosana (The Envoy Hotel) compete for a panel of judges! Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Hav & Mar), comedian and actress Michelle Buteau and rapper, producer and entrepreneur Master P judge the competition!

Friday, December 27 – Trailblazing Women Female winemakers Andréa and Robin McBride Lady Pink (Graffiti artist) Sarah Paiji Yoo (Blueland CEO) Carol Craig (Founder and CEO Sidus Space) Brandee Younger (harpist) 12-year-old Aaminah Abdrabboh (Breaking barriers for young women)



