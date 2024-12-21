“GMA3” Guest List: Broadway Brings the Holidays to “GMA3” and More Planned for Week of December 23rd

This week features themed episodes including personal finance, cooking competition, and trailblazing women
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 23rd-27th

  • Monday, December 23 – A Hour Devoted to Personal Finance
    • Michelle Singletary (Tips for saving money at the grocery store)
    • Elizabeth Schulze (Reports on single women and real estate; tips for paying down credit card debt)
    • Tori Dunlap (Advice on how to be financially savvy)
    • Haley Sacks (Ways to grow generational wealth)
  • Tuesday, December 24 – Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA3
    • Disney on Broadway stars Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy, Vincent Jamal Hooper and Pearl Khwezi (Aladdin and The Lion King)
    • Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen)
    • Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams (Death Becomes Her)
    • Jordan Fisher (Hadestown) and Tyler Hardwick perform holiday classics with pianist David Cook, bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Mike Piolet
  • Wednesday, December 25 – Pre-empted
  • Thursday, December 26 – Holiday Leftovers Cooking Competition
    • Chefs Rocco DiSpirito (Everyday Delicious), Frances Tariga (Tadhana) and Tatiana Rosana (The Envoy Hotel) compete for a panel of judges!
    • Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Hav & Mar), comedian and actress Michelle Buteau and rapper, producer and entrepreneur Master P judge the competition!
  • Friday, December 27 – Trailblazing Women
    • Female winemakers Andréa and Robin McBride
    • Lady Pink (Graffiti artist)
    • Sarah Paiji Yoo (Blueland CEO)
    • Carol Craig (Founder and CEO Sidus Space)
    • Brandee Younger (harpist)
    • 12-year-old Aaminah Abdrabboh (Breaking barriers for young women)

