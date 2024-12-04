You can sign up now for the workshops, which are taking place at New York’s Museum of Broadway.

If you’re in New York in December, you can take part in one of the special Disney Broadway Workshops taking place at the Museum of Broadway.

Led by expert Disney Teaching Artists, these are free 90-minute workshops “giving you the opportunity to explore the magic of Disney on Broadway!”

Two of the three workshops are based around the Broadway production of The Lion King, with the third by Aladdin.

: The Art of Puppetry. Sun, Dec 15, 1pm – 2:30pm EST. Discover the amazing world of puppetry in The Lion King. Explore how puppets can enrich a story and make the impossible possible on stage. Experiment with different puppetry techniques and discover how to bring puppets to life in this interactive workshop. PERFECT FOR: Aladdin : Movement and Music Workshop. Sun, Dec 29, 1pm – 2:30pm EST. Learn songs and choreography from Aladdin as you explore the three elements of musical theater: singing, acting, and dancing! Great for all group experience levels. PERFECT FOR: All group types, mixed group experience levels and ages Groups looking to polish their musical theatre skills Ages 8 and up

