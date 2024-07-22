Take a Fun Journey Around the World with Jimin and JungKook of BTS in New Disney+ Series “Are You Sure?!”

Disney+ has shared a sneak peek of Are You Sure?! – a new travel series featuring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, as they take a fun journey around the world.
What’s Happening:
- Catch a sneak peek of Jimin and JungKook’s travel series, which follows along on the duo's fun journey around the world.
- Starring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, the two will travel the world together. Showing the two kayaking, the series is expected to highlight the pair's dynamic energy together as they experience new and adventurous scenarios.
- The new series will premiere on August 8th only on Disney+.
- Check out the new teaser trailer below.
More Disney+ News:
- Doctor Who is heading to San Diego Comic-Con in a big way, with a number of panels featuring the series’ stars and showrunner, as well as a gallery experience and booth.
- National Geographic is partnering for the very first time with the world’s preeminent natural historian, Sir David Attenborough, on a feature-length documentary special about the health of the world’s oceans.
- A new article shares how Disney+ and Hulu are hoping to become “as addictive” as Netflix.
- The second season trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has been released.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now