Take a Fun Journey Around the World with Jimin and JungKook of BTS in New Disney+ Series “Are You Sure?!”

Disney+ has shared a sneak peek of Are You Sure?! – a new travel series featuring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, as they take a fun journey around the world.

What’s Happening:

Catch a sneak peek of Jimin and JungKook’s travel series, which follows along on the duo's fun journey around the world.

Starring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, the two will travel the world together. Showing the two kayaking, the series is expected to highlight the pair's dynamic energy together as they experience new and adventurous scenarios.

The new series will premiere on August 8th only on Disney+.

Check out the new teaser trailer below.

More Disney+ News: