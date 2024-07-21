“Doctor Who” Heads to San Diego Comic-Con with Big Hall H Panel, Immersive Booth and Joint “Star Trek” Panel and Gallery Experience

Doctor Who is heading to San Diego Comic-Con in a big way, with a number of panels featuring the series’ stars and showrunner, as well as a gallery experience and booth.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Who is coming to San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate its first season with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor!

is coming to San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate its first season with Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor! Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor), Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) and showrunner Russell T Davies will all be arriving at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for a celebratory Hall H panel and a live episode of the Doctor Who Podcast!

Podcast! There will also be a TARDIS booth materializing in the exhibition hall with exclusive merchandise, plus a coming together of Star Trek and Doctor Who with a special panel and gallery experience.

and with a special panel and gallery experience. Fans in the exhibition hall will also have a chance to ride the TARDIS through time and space themselves and get exclusive merchandise at the immersive Doctor Who booth (#4129) beginning Wednesday, July 24th.

booth (#4129) beginning Wednesday, July 24th. Here’s everywhere you can find Doctor Who at San Diego Comic-Con 2024:

Into the Whoniverse

Hall H – Friday, July 26th (12:30-1:30 p.m.)

Hop aboard the TARDIS with Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, along with showrunner and writer Russell T Davies as they discuss the latest season and its game-changing finale episode, which aired on Disney+ Happy Sad Confused podcast and MTV).

TARDIS Chats: The Doctor Who Podcast Live at Comic-Con

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library – Saturday, July 27th (10:00-11:00 a.m.)

The TARDIS team assembles for an extra-special episode of the official Doctor Who Podcast. Ncuti Gatwa , Millie Gibson, and Russell T. Davies offer a debrief chat on the weekend's happenings and getting stuck into all the details of season 1, and they'll field questions from Doctor Who fans both at San Diego and from around the world.

Intergalactic Friendship Day Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who

Room 6A – Saturday, July 27th (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Alex Kurtzman (Showrunner and Executive Producer at the helm of the Star Trek franchise) and Russell T. Davies come together to celebrate the power of friendship. The Star Trek and Doctor Who franchises are teaming up to spotlight shared values of friendship, hope, and fandom, in an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling across time and space.

"Friendship is Universal" Gallery Experience

226 and 230 5th Avenue in Gaslamp Quarter

Thursday, July 25th – Sunday, July 28th

Under the banner of "Friendship is Universal," Star Trek and Doctor Who will operate a special celebratory gallery experience at 226 and 230 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. The gallery experience will feature original costumes and props from across the storied histories of both, highlighting themes of friendship and shared values between the two universes. There will also be photo opportunities for fans as well as special friendship bracelet giveaways.

and will operate a special celebratory gallery experience at 226 and 230 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. The gallery experience will feature original costumes and props from across the storied histories of both, highlighting themes of friendship and shared values between the two universes. There will also be photo opportunities for fans as well as special friendship bracelet giveaways. "Friendship is Universal" activation hours of operation are Thursday, July 25th through Saturday, July 27th 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday July 28th 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Admission is free and an SDCC badge is not required.