Jimin and JungKook of BTS Travel the World in Trailer for New Disney+ Series “Are You Sure?!”

Disney+ has shared the trailer for Are You Sure?! – a new travel series featuring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, as they take a fun journey around the world.

  • In this new travel series, Jimin and JungKook will make memories that will last a lifetime as they take a fun journey around the world.
  • Starring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, the two will travel the world together, making stops in the USA, Jeju, and Sapporo.
  • Showing the two kayaking, the series is expected to highlight the pair's dynamic energy together as they experience new and adventurous scenarios.
  • The new series will premiere on August 8th only on Disney+.
  • The official trailer for Are You Sure?! is available to watch below.

  • A poster for the new series was also shared.

