Jimin and JungKook of BTS Travel the World in Trailer for New Disney+ Series “Are You Sure?!”

Disney+ has shared the trailer for Are You Sure?! – a new travel series featuring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, as they take a fun journey around the world.

What’s Happening:

In this new travel series, Jimin and JungKook will make memories that will last a lifetime as they take a fun journey around the world.

Starring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, the two will travel the world together, making stops in the USA, Jeju, and Sapporo.

Showing the two kayaking, the series is expected to highlight the pair's dynamic energy together as they experience new and adventurous scenarios.

The new series will premiere on August 8th only on Disney+.

The official trailer for Are You Sure?! is available to watch below.

A poster for the new series was also shared.

