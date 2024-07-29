Jimin and JungKook of BTS Travel the World in Trailer for New Disney+ Series “Are You Sure?!”

Disney+ has shared the trailer for Are You Sure?! – a new travel series featuring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, as they take a fun journey around the world.
- In this new travel series, Jimin and JungKook will make memories that will last a lifetime as they take a fun journey around the world.
- Starring Jimin and JungKook of BTS, the two will travel the world together, making stops in the USA, Jeju, and Sapporo.
- Showing the two kayaking, the series is expected to highlight the pair's dynamic energy together as they experience new and adventurous scenarios.
- The new series will premiere on August 8th only on Disney+.
- The official trailer for Are You Sure?! is available to watch below.
- A poster for the new series was also shared.
