D23 Invites Gold Members to Immerse Themselves Into Animated Classic “Lady and the Tramp” This Valentine’s Day

With Spaghetti and what else?

D23 is teaming up with Fork n’ Film to immerse Gold Members into the world of the animated classic, Lady and the Tramp this Valentine’s Day.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members can celebrate 70 years of Lady and the Tramp (1955), Walt Disney Animation Studios’ timeless tale of puppy love this Valentine’s Day by enjoying an evening of unforgettable culinary adventure inspired by the animated classic’s most iconic moments.

The classic film follows Lady, a young cocker spaniel from a respectable home, who falls in love with Tramp, a mutt who lives in the railroad yards. They enjoy several outings together, including a memorable spaghetti dinner by moonlight at Tony's, but their relationship is strained not only by Lady's loyalty to her human family and their newborn baby, but by Tramp's devil-may-care attitude.

A collab between D23 and Fork n’ Film, Gold Members who purchase tickets to the event will be able to immerse themselves in the magic of Lady and the Tramp with delicious dishes and specialty libations inspired by this beloved animated film.

Fork n' Film locations for this special screening on February 14th include: London New York Los Angeles Las Vegas

These events take place at Fork n’ Film location, where the movie-watching experience is enhanced by not just watching, but also tasting the movies. The unique concept fuses two of life’s greatest pleasures, food and film, when they curate a multi-course meal inspired by favorite movies.

Each dish is meticulously crafted and served at the exact moment it appears on the screen, offering an unprecedented level of engagement with the movie. This extraordinary approach elevates the cinematic experience, adding an immersive layer of sensory delight.

For more information, including how to and when to get tickets, be sure to check out the official D23 site