David Schwimmer and Ana Oritz Share Excitement for “Goosebumps” Season 2 On Red Carpet

David Schwimmer and Ana Oritz spoke about what it means to be a part of Goosebumps Season 2 at Disney’s upfront presentation on Monday.

What’s Happening:

In March, it was announced that David Schwimmer (Friends) and Ana Oritz (Ugly Betty) would be joining the second season of Goosebumps , a horror-comedy anthology series from Disney+

, a horror-comedy anthology series from From Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television, Goosebumps is based on the bestselling R.L Stine book series of the same name.

is based on the bestselling R.L Stine book series of the same name. According to the official plot synopsis “Season 2 follows teenage siblings who discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

Deadline had the chance to speak to Schwimmer and Oritz in a red carpet interview at Disney’s upfront presentation that took place in New York City.

David Schwimmer will be playing Anthony, a botanist tasked with raising 2 kids and taking care of his sick mother. In the season, Anthony will unearth a tragic mystery 30 years in the past involving his brother. Jen, a detective played by Ana Oritz, was Anthony’s brother’s girlfriend during the devastating event that occurred 30 years prior. As more details about this traumatic event begin to sprout, Anthony and Jen will be brought together to find the truth about what happened.

Schwimmer is taking his first dip into the horror action-comedy genre with Goosebumps Season 2, describing it as one of his “absolute favorite genres” and that, so far, it “has been an absolute treat.” He continued, “I think I might be more excited than your kids.”

Season one of Goosebumps is streaming now on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

David Schwimmer on how Anthony relates to Ross (Friends): “I love comedy and so when I think obviously of that show Friends and that character, there was a lot of physical comedy that I had the opportunity to do, so in this, which is a horror action comedy I’m revisiting some of those (hopefully) skills that I’m brushing off again because I love to do that kind of stuff.”

“I love comedy and so when I think obviously of that show Friends and that character, there was a lot of physical comedy that I had the opportunity to do, so in this, which is a horror action comedy I’m revisiting some of those (hopefully) skills that I’m brushing off again because I love to do that kind of stuff.” Ana Oritz on how Jen relates to Hilda (Ugly Betty): “I love that both of these [characters], Hilda and Jen, the character I play now, [an NYC police detective], are like staunch New Yorkers as am I, so that’s a really fun thing that all three of us have in common and something that I really have a lot of fun playing. I think anytime you can play someone who’s been born and raised in this city, because it’s a very kind of certain type, it’s a lot of fun to do that.”

