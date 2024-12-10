Disney+ Becomes New French Home for the Oscars

The ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien, is set to air on March 2nd, 2025.
Vous voulez regarder les Oscars? The Academy Awards are headed to Disney+ in France this award season.

  • Variety reports that Disney+ has grabbed the exclusive French broadcast rights for the 97th Academy Awards.
  • Subscribers will have access to both the red carpet and the ceremony when the event live streams from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 2nd.
  • Prior to this year, the Oscars have been broadcast exclusively on the French pay-tv service Canal+. The broadcast normally consisted of a marathon of content highlighting French creatives.
  • The Oscars have become significantly more popular over the past few years as French films and directors have been getting attention from the academy.
  • During the 93rd annual ceremony, French writer and director Florian Zeller took home a statue for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father.
  • Zeller accepted his award from the Canal+ broadcast studio in Paris.
  • With Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez rumored to receive several nods from the Academy this year, French interest is expected to rise even further.
  • No other announcements have been made regarding Disney+ broadcasts of the Conan O’Brien hosted ceremony.
  • The announcement was made by Disney execs at a 2025 preview event held in Paris on Tuesday.
  • Disney+ also announced a brand new French original series titled Surveiller et punir. The workplace comedy about a pair of prison guards comes from John Wax and Jean-Pascal Zadi.

