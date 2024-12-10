Disney+ Becomes New French Home for the Oscars

Vous voulez regarder les Oscars? The Academy Awards are headed to Disney+ in France this award season.
- Variety reports that Disney+ has grabbed the exclusive French broadcast rights for the 97th Academy Awards.
- Subscribers will have access to both the red carpet and the ceremony when the event live streams from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 2nd.
- Prior to this year, the Oscars have been broadcast exclusively on the French pay-tv service Canal+. The broadcast normally consisted of a marathon of content highlighting French creatives.
- The Oscars have become significantly more popular over the past few years as French films and directors have been getting attention from the academy.
- During the 93rd annual ceremony, French writer and director Florian Zeller took home a statue for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father.
- Zeller accepted his award from the Canal+ broadcast studio in Paris.
- With Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez rumored to receive several nods from the Academy this year, French interest is expected to rise even further.
- No other announcements have been made regarding Disney+ broadcasts of the Conan O’Brien hosted ceremony.
- The announcement was made by Disney execs at a 2025 preview event held in Paris on Tuesday.
- Disney+ also announced a brand new French original series titled Surveiller et punir. The workplace comedy about a pair of prison guards comes from John Wax and Jean-Pascal Zadi.
