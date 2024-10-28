97th Oscars — Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan to Executive Produce, Hamish Hamilton Set to Direct

The ABC hosted ceremony will air on March 2nd, 2025.

The producer pair and director won Emmy Awards for their work on the 96th annual award ceremony.

Announced today by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang, it is Kapoor and Mullan’s second time and Hamilton’s fifth time participating in Hollywood’s biggest night.

ABC will broadcast the ceremony on Sunday, March 2nd at 7PM ET/ 4PM PT with official red carpet coverage beginning thirty minutes prior.

Misty Buckley and Alanda Billingsley, who also won Emmys for their work on the 96th Oscars, will serve as production designers.

David Chamberlin and Michael Bearden will serve as red carpet show executive producer and music director, respectively. This is Bearden’s first time working on the Academy Awards.

Kapoor is an eight-time Emmy Award nominee. In addition to his Emmy for executive producing the Oscars, he also received an award for his work on Adele: One Night Only. Kapoor is no stranger to award shows, with credits including The GRAMMY Awards, ACM Awards, Latin GRAMMYS, and The Emmy Awards. He also worked with Disney on their Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Mullan is best known for producing the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, and has also worked with Disney on The Little Mermaid Live!, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, and the Disney Family Singalong franchise.

Hamilton is a veteran of the Oscars, having worked on the 82nd, 86th, 87th, and 96th ceremonies. He won an additional Emmy award for his work on the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Rihanna. He has directed some of the biggest TV events in the world, including The GRAMMYS, 15 different Super Bowl halftime shows, and the 2012 London Olympic opening ceremony.

15 different Super Bowl halftime shows, and the 2012 London Olympic opening ceremony. The March 2025 ceremony will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

