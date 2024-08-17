Beta Activates Pirate Mode In Third Chapter of “Disney Roadtrip”

The third chapter of the new Disney Road Trip short-form series on Disney Channel continues the new adventure based on the fan-favorite animated series, Hailey’s On It!, this time with a bit of pirate flair!

Disney TV Animation has debuted the third chapter of their newest short series, Disney Roadtrip , with this new short focused on the fan-favorite series, Hailey’s On It!

In this leg of our journey, we make a pit stop at a drive-thru for some food. Humans need to eat, a concept Beta doesn't seem to grasp without any kind of annoyance. However, there is a unique aspect to this restaurant, another thing that is sure to annoy Beta – in order to eat here, you must make your order while talking like a pirate.

Reluctantly, Beta switches into his pre-programmed pirate mode, and is able to complete the order and he might have even had a little bit of fun while doing so. Too bad it was so good the attendant in the drive-thru has no idea what Beta ordered.

Also, it seems like they got out of the lake of the last installment just fine. What happened there?

This is a follow up to the first installment, second installment

The new one minute shorts are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity, but more so when each installment is stitched together later on to tell one full story.

While Hailey, Scott, and Beta are kicking off the first chapters of this new short-form series, other installments of Disney Roadtrip will also include the new series, Primos , the upcoming StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel , Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, Big City Greens and Kiff .

In the full animated comedy-adventure, Hailey's On It!, viewers follow Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

You can catch the series now on Disney Channel or streaming on Disney+