Beta Activates Pirate Mode In Third Chapter of “Disney Roadtrip”

The third chapter of the new Disney Road Trip short-form series on Disney Channel continues the new adventure based on the fan-favorite animated series, Hailey’s On It!, this time with a bit of pirate flair!
What’s Happening:
- Disney TV Animation has debuted the third chapter of their newest short series, Disney Roadtrip, with this new short focused on the fan-favorite series, Hailey’s On It!
- In this leg of our journey, we make a pit stop at a drive-thru for some food. Humans need to eat, a concept Beta doesn’t seem to grasp without any kind of annoyance. However, there is a unique aspect to this restaurant, another thing that is sure to annoy Beta – in order to eat here, you must make your order while talking like a pirate.
- Reluctantly, Beta switches into his pre-programmed pirate mode, and is able to complete the order and he might have even had a little bit of fun while doing so. Too bad it was so good the attendant in the drive-thru has no idea what Beta ordered.
- Also, it seems like they got out of the lake of the last installment just fine. What happened there?
- This is a follow up to the first installment, where we see Beta driving a self-driving car as Hailey and Scott kick off a road trip, setting out to accomplish one of Hailey’s silliest tasks yet: visit the Giggleton clown museum. The second installment saw Scott try and figure out the moon roof while Beta and Hailey put a bit too much trust into their GPS system.
- The new one minute shorts are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity, but more so when each installment is stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- While Hailey, Scott, and Beta are kicking off the first chapters of this new short-form series, other installments of Disney Roadtrip will also include the new series, Primos, the upcoming StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, Big City Greens and Kiff.
- In the full animated comedy-adventure, Hailey's On It!, viewers follow Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.
- You can catch the series now on Disney Channel or streaming on Disney+.
