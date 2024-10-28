The Making of Disney’s “Primos” – A Celebration of Culture, Comedy, and California Roots

The story of Primos begins with a dream. Natasha Kline, creator and executive producer of Disney’s new animated series, Primos, has long envisioned a world that reflects her own multicultural, multigenerational family growing up in Los Angeles. Watching beloved cartoons in the 90s, Natasha realized that while shows like Hey Arnold! and Rugrats told universal stories, they rarely reflected the experiences she and her family shared in their own neighborhoods. This inspired Natasha’s lifelong dream to create an animated series that would bring her unique upbringing to life.

“This has always been the core of what I wanted to do,” Natasha shared during a panel discussion at LightBox Expo. She envisioned Primos as an honest, humorous tribute to her family and childhood in Los Angeles, a project that, as she described, celebrates a blended Mexican-American family with quirks, warmth, and unity. Natasha’s family, which she affectionately called “a little weird,” served as her earliest inspiration. Their lively gatherings became a blueprint for the character interactions in Primos, showcasing a family that is as eccentric as it is endearing.

Creating Primos wouldn’t have been possible without a talented, driven team. Natasha handpicked her crew, each member bringing not only a professional pedigree but a deep cultural understanding and personal connection to the project’s themes. This process, Natasha revealed, was as much about finding the right skills as it was about discovering creative soulmates who shared her vision.

In art director Ivan Aguirre, Natasha found someone who understood her vision instantly. They bonded over a shared upbringing in Southern California, just 10 miles apart, and the desire to build an authentic look and feel for Primos. “It felt like I’d known Natasha my whole life,” Ivan recalled. His work on Rick and Morty, The Book of Life, and The Cuphead Show! demonstrated his skill, but his firsthand knowledge of their shared community was the deciding factor.

Lead character designer Asia Ellington was another standout. Natasha first noticed her talent when Asia was interning at Disney, seeing her incredible storyboards and character designs and knowing she was a natural fit for Primos. Asia’s background in both traditional and contemporary Disney projects, like The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and The Owl House, made her adept at blending Primos’ signature humor and family dynamics with the “Disney charm” the show needed.

Rafael "Rafa" Hurtado, lead location designer, also brought invaluable insight. Raised in Mexico and having lived with his uncle and six cousins, Rafa’s life mirrored many of the chaotic, loving dynamics depicted in Primos. This familiarity informed his approach to designing the show’s locations, including the subtle, authentic Easter Eggs that pepper the scenes and speak directly to those with similar backgrounds. From his experience on Star vs. the Forces of Evil and X-Men '97, Rafa brought a distinct vision of Southern California to Primos, weaving in visual elements that celebrate the Mexican-American experience.

Every successful show has faced its share of roadblocks, and for Primos, this came after the debut of a teaser at the Annecy Festival in 2023. Though the footage was brief, it sparked unexpected controversy, leading to backlash online. Natasha and the team faced this head-on, taking time to regroup and re-evaluate the series before moving forward. As a result, certain elements were retooled, and production was delayed. What could have fractured the team instead became a moment of unity. Natasha was touched by her team’s support and resilience. “The crew believed in the story even more after that,” she said. They knew their characters and stories better than anyone else, and the backlash ultimately strengthened their resolve to tell a story that would resonate with audiences despite the criticism.

Primos pays homage to the 90s in everything from its warm color palette to its playful character designs and cultural Easter Eggs. Ivan Aguirre drew from his favorite 90s sources, including the film Mi Familia, as well as artists like Sara Kessler. In Tater’s room, 90s kids will find nods to everything from Tamagotchis to Lisa Frank posters, blending the familiar nostalgia with the unique feel of a multicultural, Southern California household. This approach resonates not only with those who grew up in the 90s but with anyone who’s ever felt the joyful chaos of a busy family home. The 90s aesthetic, with its warm lighting and watercolor-inspired textures, is more than just a throwback; it’s a reflection of Natasha and Ivan’s shared experience growing up in California.

One unexpected hurdle the team encountered was Standards & Practices (aka Network Censors), an entity that places certain restrictions jokes and references. Rather than nix these elements, Ivan and the team found a clever workaround – translating these jokes into Spanish. This sly move allowed for a more authentic feel and a bit of insider humor that fans would appreciate.

What makes Primos exceptional is the spirit of collaboration, unity, and mutual respect that each member brings to the table. Asia described her experience as one of support and inspiration, mentioning that Natasha’s passion and vision have inspired her to dream bigger in her own career. Ivan emphasized that, above all, the show is about authenticity 0 whether or not the viewers share the same cultural background, Primos tells a story that’s universal in its celebration of family, friendship, and the importance of staying true to oneself. For Natasha, this project represents more than just a show; it’s a platform for underrepresented stories, a place where diverse voices can be celebrated and heard. In its relatability and humor, Primos offers not only an invitation into Natasha’s world but also a loving tribute to family in all its unique, joyful chaos.

The first 19 episodes of Primos are now streaming on Disney+ and airing on Disney Channel.