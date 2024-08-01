Spidey & His Amazing Friends Invite You To “Do the Spidey”

Team Spidey is ready to teach everyone how to “Do the Spidey” with a music video.


What’s Happening:
  • Marvel HQ and Disney Jr. have released a music video to let kids join in the fun of Spidey and his friends.
  • Team Spidey sings “Do the Spidey” and teaches a dance that anyone can do to embrace their own Spidey powers.

  • Spidey & His Amazing Friends airs on Disney Jr. and is now streaming on Disney+.

