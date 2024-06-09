Disney Celebrates Donald Duck’s 90th Birthday With New Video

Donald Duck’s 90th birthday celebration has begun!

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has released a short video sharing the history of Donald Duck’s origins.
  • Quotes from Walt Disney and the Walt Disney Archives’ Becky Cline are included in this celebration of everyone’s favorite temperamental duck.

  • This goes along with newly restored Donald Duck shorts that are now available to view on Disney+, in addition to the all-new short, D.I.Y. Duck.
  • Be sure to check out Alex’s review of D.I.Y. Duck, which is now streaming on Disney+ and YouTube.

