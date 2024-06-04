Veteran Disney Director Don Hall Heading To Skydance Animation

Walt Disney Animation Studios veteran Don Hall is heading over to Skydance Animation to create, develop, and produce an original animated feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Reports indicate that the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Don Hall, known for his work at Walt Disney Animation Studios on Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon , Moana, and more, has closed a deal with Skydance Animation.

The new deal will see him create, develop and produce an original animated feature for the studio, though project details are not currently available.

At Disney, Hall served as co-director of 2014’s Big Hero 6, earning him an Academy Award award for Best Animated Feature. He was nominated again in 2022 as a co-director of Raya and The Last Dragon. Those two Oscar winners and nominees aren’t all that he’s done at Walt Disney Animation Studios, where he launched his career working on Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Chicken Little , before becoming a head of story on Meet The Robinsons , and The Princess and the Frog . He also co-directed Moana Winnie the Pooh (2011) and Strange World .

His work also earned him a spot in Disney's coveted Story Trust and in the Creative Leadership team at the studio, contributing to Frozen, Zootopia, Tangled, and Wreck-it Ralph. Additionally, he served as executive producer on the Disney+ Baymax!.

Known for their recent film Luck, and last year entering into an expansive multi-year partnership with Netflix, Skydance's next films coming up for release include Vicky Jenson's Spellbound, which will debut on the platform later this year, and director Nathan Greno's Pookoo. Future films include Ray Gunn, directed by Brad Bird, and an untitled Jack and the Beanstalk project directed by Rich Moore. The animation studio's television slate includes WondLa, which premieres June 28th on Apple TV+