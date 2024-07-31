Droids, Hoverbikes, Easter-Eggs and More — Get a First Look at “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

The actor, who will officially join the Star Wars universe this December, will take on the role of Jod Na Nawood in the Disney+ coming-of-age series.

What's Happening:

People Magazine Star Wars: Skeleton Crew , including an interview with star Jude Law.

, including an interview with star Jude Law. The Disney+ show’s official synopsis states "When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy… Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Jude Law, 51, will take on the role of Jod Na Nawood. Additionally, child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel) and Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) will also be starring in the upcoming show.

In an interview with People, Law says the series is “joyful.” He also highlights "seeing children in that environment in a Star Wars environment is thrilling and very, very unique."

With a smile on his face, Law adds "It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars… And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There's a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it."

Law tells People that the coming-of-age series is "very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears and overcoming…perhaps [one's] opinion of oneself or one's own weaknesses in order to succeed."

Law also praised his child-actor co-stars, sharing how incredibly professional they were and how he’s “immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford opened up about the tight bond Law formed with the kids on set. "Because he's with the kids all the time, he's also kind of felt like the co-director, co-producer with us and he's co-acting coach, you know, giving the kids tips, and they would look to him. He really became sort of a mentor figure to the kids as well," Watts recalls. Ford added, "And he didn't have to do that, he just did that because it was nice and it would make things work great."

Watts also revealed that a new droid named SM 33 will be voiced by Nick Frost. Watts describes the new character, sharing "He's like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way.” He also highlighted the droid's role as “first mate of a mysterious ship.”

Law added "Of course, you were expecting to work with droids and alien species, but you forget that they're brought to life in front of you by these extraordinary people who have skills, whether it's puppets or as animatronic experts… You're surrounded by them because they're as much a part of the cast as those who are flesh and blood."

The series will see the child actors on hover bikes. Watts and Ford said they were integral to telling the childhood adventure story. Watts shared "They had like little bikes and they were on rails, and so they'd like slide back and forth and left and right [so] they could turn and bank.” Additionally, Ford recalled watching "guys in full green screen suits" helping out in the background.

According to Watts, the kids were having so much fun that they needed to be reminded to “stop smiling.”

Law describes his character Jod as "someone who uses quick thinking, charm and conversation to get out of all sorts of scenarios."

Law also teases Star Wars fans, stating the series will contain many easter-eggs that pay homage to the original films. "If you look carefully, [we] got some Star Wars tech that dates right back, I believe, to the original film," he reveals. "They do [easter eggs] so well. That's one of the joys I think of this universe for those who know there are these little details always hidden away or Easter eggs that people can find and link up."

Watts and Ford confirmed Law’s statement, highlighting how much fun they had finding obscure references. Watts also stated the first episode will have a couple references fans will immediately recognize.

However, the duo emphasized that you do not have to be a Star Wars superfan to enjoy the series, but those that are will have a great time finding all the references.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on December 3rd only on Disney+.

