Explore the Rise of the Rebellion in the New Star Wars “Reign of the Empire” Book Triology

The new trilogy of novels will explore the political struggles behind the rise of the rebellion.

What’s Happening:

io9 Reign of the Empire book series.

book series. The Star Wars Revenge of the Sith all the way through the formation of the Rebel Alliance and the beginning of the Galactic Civil War

all the way through the formation of the Rebel Alliance and the beginning of the Galactic Civil War The series will chart the struggle against the Empire through the perspective of several familiar characters. Mon Mothma, Bail Organa, and Saw Gerrera, who all have different ideas on what needs to be done to stop Palpatine, will play key roles in the series.

The novel trilogy will start out with a novel by Alexander Freed followed by Rebecca Roanhorse and Fran Wilde.

The first book The Mask of Fear’ s official logline states “Before the Rebellion, the Empire reigned.“In order to ensure the security and continuing stability, the Republic will be reorganized into the first Galactic Empire! For a safe and secure society!” With one speech, and thunderous applause, Chancellor Palpatine brought the era of the Republic crashing down. In its place rose the Galactic Empire. Across the galaxy, people rejoiced and celebrated the end to war—and the promises of tomorrow. But that tomorrow was a lie. Instead the galaxy became twisted by the cruelty and fear of the Emperor’s rule. During that terrifying first year of tyranny, Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, and Bail Organa face the encroaching darkness. One day, they will be three architects of the Rebel Alliance. But first, each must find purpose and direction in a changing galaxy, while harboring their own secrets, fears, and hopes for a future that may never come, unless they act.”

s official logline states “Before the Rebellion, the Empire reigned.“In order to ensure the security and continuing stability, the Republic will be reorganized into the first Galactic Empire! For a safe and secure society!” With one speech, and thunderous applause, Chancellor Palpatine brought the era of the Republic crashing down. In its place rose the Galactic Empire. Across the galaxy, people rejoiced and celebrated the end to war—and the promises of tomorrow. But that tomorrow was a lie. Instead the galaxy became twisted by the cruelty and fear of the Emperor’s rule. During that terrifying first year of tyranny, Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, and Bail Organa face the encroaching darkness. One day, they will be three architects of the Rebel Alliance. But first, each must find purpose and direction in a changing galaxy, while harboring their own secrets, fears, and hopes for a future that may never come, unless they act.” Freed shared his excitement for the new novel, sharing “I’m enormously excited to be a part of this project and explore an era of Star Wars especially rich with the nuanced stories of ‘ordinary’ citizens–people living inside the machinery of the Empire, still figuring out what’s happened to their government and in violent disagreement over ideas of democracy, resistance, revolution, and complicity… It’s a chance to write a political thriller and spy drama and sweeping historical epic all at once, as well as spotlight Mon Mothma–a character I’ve been passionate about for ages. I can only hope the end result does justice to the grand themes of the prequel films, and manages a similar blend of timelessness and relevance.”

The Mask of Fear will arrive on February 25th, 2025. Book two and three are scheduled for Spring 2026 and 2027 releases.

Read More: