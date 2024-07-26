Regal Robot Reveals New Star Wars and Indiana Jones Replicas at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

The replica manufacturer announced several new products at the annual fan convention. Let’s check out the newly revealed LucasFilm themed collectibles.

Regal Robot announced a selection of new Star Wars

The extremely unique new creations are also a part of the company’s Archive Collection line.

At this time, prices and release dates are yet to be announced, but let’s check out the amazing new products revealed today.

Belloq’s Ceremonial Staff 1:1 Prop Replica

From Raiders of the Lost Ark, Belloq is the main antagonist of the Indiana Jones film. The French archeologist carried around this staff during the ceremony to open the ark that took his life. The rams-head staff was believed to have been carried by Moses during the Jewish Exodus from Egypt.

Gamorrean Guard Bust Maquette Replica

The bust replica depicts a Gamorrean Guard similar to the ones that protect Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi.

Gamorrean Axe 1:1 Replica

Depicting the axes carried by the Gamorrean Guards, fans of Star Wars will be able to get their hands on the massive replica.

Space Slug Scaled Prop Replica

The heavily detailed replica of the Exogorth aka Space Slug from The Empire Strikes Back will soon be available to bring home. The Space Slug replica is also available in a full scale 1:1 prop replica, measuring at almost 3 feet long.

Wampa Screen-Sized Replica Wall Bust

Soon you’ll be able to hang the head of the Hoth habitating carnivores on your wall! The creature was first seen shortly before the Battle of Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back when one attacked Luke Skywalker prompting him to cut its arm off with a lightsaber.

Tauntaun Skull Added to the Mini Skull Line

Fans can now collect replica skulls of the Hoth inhabiting creatures. Tauntauns were used to get around during the Battle of Hoth. The tauntaun’s most notable appearance showed Luke Skywalker crawling inside of one to stay warm after a Wampa killed his tauntaun and injured him.

