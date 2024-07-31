Welcome to Ewok Village With These Adorable New Star Wars Doorables From Disney Store

How cute is this Ewok Village filled with Star Wars Doorables? Disney Store has shared this new item with not only adorable Ewoks but other special guests as well.

What's Happening:

Welcome to Ewok Village, filled with Star Wars Doorables.

There is a top-notch crew of residents, including Wicket Warrick, Logray, Yoda, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and more.

This can be purchased for $19.99.

Details:

Set includes eight figures.

Featuring Wicket Warrick, Scout Trooper, Logray, Yoda, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Ewok with green cloak and Ewok with blue cloak.

Inspired by the Star Wars saga.

saga. Part of the Star Wars Doorables Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars Doorables; Ewok Village | Disney Store $19.99