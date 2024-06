A new cast member is set to get freaky in Freaky Friday 2.

Deadline reports Freaky Friday 2

Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, The Acolyte

, Jacinto’s role and plot details are under wraps for the film, which is set to shoot this summer.

Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are both set to return.

