“GMA” Guest List: Kerry Washington, Jeff Goldblum and More to Appear Week of August 19th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 19th-24th:

  • Monday, August 19
    • Jeff Goldblum (Kaos)
    • Gretta Monahan (Fashion expert; Viral Jackie O dress)
    • Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 20
    • Chef John Kanell
    • Jodi Picoult (By Any Other Name)
    • Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Realtor.com’s list of 2024’s hottest zip codes in America
    • Report on the rise of cancers in young people
  • Wednesday, August 21
    • Restaurateurs Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito (Don Angie)
    • Rachel Miller (Editor-in-Chief SELF magazine; winners of their 2024 Sneaker Awards)
    • Chris Evert (Battle with cancer and previews the U.S. Open)
    • Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 22
    • Cooking with Chef Max
    • Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul (Preview the U.S. Open)
    • Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt)
    • Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 23
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Sofi Tukker
    • GMA August Book Buzz Pick
    • Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned)
    • Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, August 24
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

