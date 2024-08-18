As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 19th-24th:
- Monday, August 19
- Jeff Goldblum (Kaos)
- Gretta Monahan (Fashion expert; Viral Jackie O dress)
- Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 20
- Chef John Kanell
- Jodi Picoult (By Any Other Name)
- Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Realtor.com’s list of 2024’s hottest zip codes in America
- Report on the rise of cancers in young people
- Wednesday, August 21
- Restaurateurs Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito (Don Angie)
- Rachel Miller (Editor-in-Chief SELF magazine; winners of their 2024 Sneaker Awards)
- Chris Evert (Battle with cancer and previews the U.S. Open)
- Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 22
- Cooking with Chef Max
- Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul (Preview the U.S. Open)
- Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt)
- Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 23
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Sofi Tukker
- GMA August Book Buzz Pick
- Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned)
- Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, August 24
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.