As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 19th-24th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 19th-24th:

Monday, August 19 Jeff Goldblum ( Kaos ) Gretta Monahan (Fashion expert; Viral Jackie O dress) Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 20 Chef John Kanell Jodi Picoult ( By Any Other Name ) Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Realtor.com’s list of 2024’s hottest zip codes in America Report on the rise of cancers in young people

Wednesday, August 21 Restaurateurs Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito (Don Angie) Rachel Miller (Editor-in-Chief SELF magazine; winners of their 2024 Sneaker Awards) Chris Evert (Battle with cancer and previews the U.S. Open) Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 22 Cooking with Chef Max Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul (Preview the U.S. Open) Emayatzy Corinealdi ( Reasonable Doubt ) Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 23 GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Sofi Tukker GMA August Book Buzz Pick Kerry Washington ( UnPrisoned ) Sizzling summer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 24 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.