“GMA” Guest List: Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and More to Appear Week of July 22nd

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 22nd-27th:

  • Monday, July 22
  • Tuesday, July 23
    • Sophie Kinsella
    • Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
    • Keanu Reeves and China Miéville (The Book of Elsewhere)
  • Wednesday, July 24
    • Cameron Mathison (Beat the Bridge)
    • Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
    • Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe (Unstable)
  • Thursday, July 25
    • Kevin Hart (Borderlands)
    • Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
    • Rachel Beller (How to spice up summer cooking)
    • Celebration of National Intern Day
  • Friday, July 26
    • Lori Bergamotto tests workout gear
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Green Day
  • Saturday, July 27
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.