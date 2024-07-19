As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
GMA Guests for the Week of July 22nd-27th:
- Monday, July 22
- Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Reports on the Olympic Games Paris 2024
- Tuesday, July 23
- Sophie Kinsella
- Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
- Keanu Reeves and China Miéville (The Book of Elsewhere)
- Wednesday, July 24
- Cameron Mathison (Beat the Bridge)
- Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
- Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe (Unstable)
- Thursday, July 25
- Kevin Hart (Borderlands)
- Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson
- Rachel Beller (How to spice up summer cooking)
- Celebration of National Intern Day
- Friday, July 26
- Lori Bergamotto tests workout gear
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Green Day
- Saturday, July 27
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.