As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 22nd-27th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 22nd-27th:

Monday, July 22 Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Reports on the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Tuesday, July 23 Sophie Kinsella Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson Keanu Reeves and China Miéville ( The Book of Elsewhere )

Wednesday, July 24 Cameron Mathison ( Beat the Bridge ) Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe ( Unstable )

Thursday, July 25 Kevin Hart ( Borderlands ) Deals & Steals beauty bonanza with Tory Johnson Rachel Beller (How to spice up summer cooking) Celebration of National Intern Day

Friday, July 26 Lori Bergamotto tests workout gear GMA Summer Concert Series: Green Day

Saturday, July 27 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.