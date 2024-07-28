As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 29th-August 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 3rd:

Monday, July 29 James Patterson and Mike Lupica ( Hard to Kill ) Kickoff of GMA at the Summer Games with Lara Spencer reporting from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Ginger Zee (Tips on how to save on lawn care this summer) Celebration of National Chicken Wing Day

Tuesday, July 30 Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson ( The Book Case ) talk with Robert Sabuda (aka The King of Pop-Ups); Elizabeth Banks ( Press Your Luck ) Neve Campbell ( Swan Song ) Conversation with Marion Jones

Wednesday, July 31 Robert Jobson ( Catherine, the Princess of Wales ) Matt Damon ( The Instigators ) Lori Bergamotto reports on “Summerween”

Thursday, August 1 Performance by the cast of Moulin Rouge! Casey Affleck ( The Instigators ) Missy Buchanan ( Feeling Your Way Through Grief ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 2 GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Carrie Underwood “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto (Best olive oils)

Saturday, August 3 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.