“GMA” Guest List: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and More to Appear Week of July 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 29th-August 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 3rd:

  • Monday, July 29
    • James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Hard to Kill)
    • Kickoff of GMA at the Summer Games with Lara Spencer reporting from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
    • Ginger Zee (Tips on how to save on lawn care this summer)
    • Celebration of National Chicken Wing Day
  • Tuesday, July 30
    • Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case) talk with Robert Sabuda (aka The King of Pop-Ups);
    • Elizabeth Banks (Press Your Luck)
    • Neve Campbell (Swan Song)
    • Conversation with Marion Jones
  • Wednesday, July 31
    • Robert Jobson (Catherine, the Princess of Wales)
    • Matt Damon (The Instigators)
    • Lori Bergamotto reports on “Summerween”
  • Thursday, August 1
    • Performance by the cast of Moulin Rouge!
    • Casey Affleck (The Instigators)
    • Missy Buchanan (Feeling Your Way Through Grief)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 2
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Carrie Underwood
    • “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto (Best olive oils)
  • Saturday, August 3
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.