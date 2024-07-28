As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 29th-August 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 3rd:
- Monday, July 29
- James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Hard to Kill)
- Kickoff of GMA at the Summer Games with Lara Spencer reporting from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
- Ginger Zee (Tips on how to save on lawn care this summer)
- Celebration of National Chicken Wing Day
- Tuesday, July 30
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case) talk with Robert Sabuda (aka The King of Pop-Ups);
- Elizabeth Banks (Press Your Luck)
- Neve Campbell (Swan Song)
- Conversation with Marion Jones
- Wednesday, July 31
- Robert Jobson (Catherine, the Princess of Wales)
- Matt Damon (The Instigators)
- Lori Bergamotto reports on “Summerween”
- Thursday, August 1
- Performance by the cast of Moulin Rouge!
- Casey Affleck (The Instigators)
- Missy Buchanan (Feeling Your Way Through Grief)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 2
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Carrie Underwood
- “The Right Stuff” series with Lori Bergamotto (Best olive oils)
- Saturday, August 3
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.