As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 17th-22nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 17th-22nd:

Monday, June 17 Performance by Creed Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren (Discuss their return to Broadway) John York ( General Hospital ; battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and smoldering multiple myeloma) Becky Worley ( GMA ; testing out collagen)

Tuesday, June 18 Robin Roberts kicks off a week of reporting live from Portugal Taraji P. Henson ( You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!) ) Rita Linkner (Best skincare tips)

Wednesday, June 19 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Ms. Opal Lee discusses her connection to Juneteenth Report on why Finland has the largest number of happy people

Thursday, June 20 Performance by Hootie & The Blowfish Deals & Steals with editor Tory Johnson (Summer skincare) Robin Roberts reports on the food and music of Portugal Performance by Carminho

Friday, June 21 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best summer sunglasses) Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold GMA Buzz Pick Maggie Rulli (Tips for traveling to Estonia on a budget)

Saturday, June 22 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.