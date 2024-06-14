“GMA” Guest List: Ms. Opal Lee, Taraji P. Henson and More to Appear Week of June 17th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 17th-22nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 17th-22nd:

  • Monday, June 17
    • Performance by Creed
    • Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren (Discuss their return to Broadway)
    • John York (General Hospital; battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and smoldering multiple myeloma)
    • Becky Worley (GMA; testing out collagen)
  • Tuesday, June 18
    • Robin Roberts kicks off a week of reporting live from Portugal
    • Taraji P. Henson (You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!))
    • Rita Linkner (Best skincare tips)
  • Wednesday, June 19
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Ms. Opal Lee discusses her connection to Juneteenth
    • Report on why Finland has the largest number of happy people
  • Thursday, June 20
    • Performance by Hootie & The Blowfish
    • Deals & Steals with editor Tory Johnson (Summer skincare)
    • Robin Roberts reports on the food and music of Portugal
    • Performance by Carminho
  • Friday, June 21
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best summer sunglasses)
    • Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold
    • GMA Buzz Pick
    • Maggie Rulli (Tips for traveling to Estonia on a budget)
  • Saturday, June 22
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

