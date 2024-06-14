As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 17th-22nd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 17th-22nd:
- Monday, June 17
- Performance by Creed
- Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren (Discuss their return to Broadway)
- John York (General Hospital; battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and smoldering multiple myeloma)
- Becky Worley (GMA; testing out collagen)
- Tuesday, June 18
- Robin Roberts kicks off a week of reporting live from Portugal
- Taraji P. Henson (You Can Be A Good Friend (No Matter What!))
- Rita Linkner (Best skincare tips)
- Wednesday, June 19
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Ms. Opal Lee discusses her connection to Juneteenth
- Report on why Finland has the largest number of happy people
- Thursday, June 20
- Performance by Hootie & The Blowfish
- Deals & Steals with editor Tory Johnson (Summer skincare)
- Robin Roberts reports on the food and music of Portugal
- Performance by Carminho
- Friday, June 21
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best summer sunglasses)
- Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold
- GMA Buzz Pick
- Maggie Rulli (Tips for traveling to Estonia on a budget)
- Saturday, June 22
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.