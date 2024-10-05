As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 7th-12th:
- Monday, October 7
- Ryan Seacrest and Meridith Seacrest Leach (The Make-Believers)
- Abby Pogrebin and Rabbi Dov Linzer (It Takes Two to Torah)
- Tuesday, October 8
- Chef Tom Colicchio (Why I Cook)
- Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
- Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Lori Bergamotto previews Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days
- Wednesday, October 9
- Goldie Hawn
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Report on the rise of women entering trade school
- Thursday, October 10
- Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal (La Máquina)
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on how to refresh your skincare routine)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 11
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto
- Chef Owen Han (Tips for making the perfect sandwich)
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare tips)
- Saturday, October 12
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.