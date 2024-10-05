Plus Goldie Hawn, Ali Wong, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal also join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 7th-12th:

Monday, October 7 Ryan Seacrest and Meridith Seacrest Leach ( The Make-Believers ) Abby Pogrebin and Rabbi Dov Linzer ( It Takes Two to Torah )

Tuesday, October 8 Chef Tom Colicchio ( Why I Cook ) Ali Wong ( Ali Wong: Single Lady ) Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams ( Abbott Elementary ) Lori Bergamotto previews Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days

Wednesday, October 9 Goldie Hawn Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) Report on the rise of women entering trade school

Thursday, October 10 Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal ( La Máquina ) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on how to refresh your skincare routine) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 11 The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto Chef Owen Han (Tips for making the perfect sandwich) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare tips)

Saturday, October 12 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



