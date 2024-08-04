“GMA” Guest List: Cate Blanchett, Nancy Pelosi and More to Appear Week of August 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 5th-10th:

  • Monday, August 5
    • Performance by KATSEYE
    • Cate Blanchett (Borderlands)
    • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (The Art of Power)
    • Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 6
    • Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA August book club pick
    • Sandra Lee (Blue Ribbon Baking Championship)
    • Dr. Ian K. Smith (Eagle Rock)
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Outsiders
  • Wednesday, August 7
    • Performance by Ashley McBryde
    • A look at the new series Dance Moms: A New Era
    • Lori Bergamotto reports on a new water park in Texas
    • Kenzie Welch (Makeovers with fashion stylist)
    • Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 8
    • Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chef George Duran (Summer food trends)
    • Performance by Lucky Daye
  • Friday, August 9
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Nicky Jam
    • Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Saturday, August 10
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.