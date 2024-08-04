As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 5th-10th:
- Monday, August 5
- Performance by KATSEYE
- Cate Blanchett (Borderlands)
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (The Art of Power)
- Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 6
- Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA August book club pick
- Sandra Lee (Blue Ribbon Baking Championship)
- Dr. Ian K. Smith (Eagle Rock)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Outsiders
- Wednesday, August 7
- Performance by Ashley McBryde
- A look at the new series Dance Moms: A New Era
- Lori Bergamotto reports on a new water park in Texas
- Kenzie Welch (Makeovers with fashion stylist)
- Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 8
- Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chef George Duran (Summer food trends)
- Performance by Lucky Daye
- Friday, August 9
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Nicky Jam
- Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Saturday, August 10
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.