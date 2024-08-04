As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 5th-10th:

Monday, August 5 Performance by KATSEYE Cate Blanchett ( Borderlands ) Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ( The Art of Power ) Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 6 Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA August book club pick Sandra Lee ( Blue Ribbon Baking Championship ) Dr. Ian K. Smith ( Eagle Rock ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Outsiders

Wednesday, August 7 Performance by Ashley McBryde A look at the new series Dance Moms: A New Era Lori Bergamotto reports on a new water park in Texas Kenzie Welch (Makeovers with fashion stylist) Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 8 Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Chef George Duran (Summer food trends) Performance by Lucky Daye

Friday, August 9 GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Nicky Jam Summer fun Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 10 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.