GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 19th-23rd

Monday, August 19 Performance by G-Eazy Lauren Iannotti (Editor-in-Chief Real Simple ; Smart Money Awards) Mike Muse reports from the Democratic National Convention

Tuesday, August 20 Aaron Lazar (Update on his fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)) Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions) Karin Slaughter ( Will Trent ) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Food from the U.S. Open)

Wednesday, August 21 FKA twigs ( The Crow ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Former Marine Jon Kuniholm (Experience losing an arm to an improvised explosive device and how he is now helping other veterans)

Thursday, August 22 Chris Connelly talks with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie ( Blink Twice ) Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman ( Reasonable Doubt ) Christiane Cordero (Social media influencers attending the Democratic National Convention for the first time)

Friday, August 23 Dr. Darien Sutton (Mystery drug hitting the club scene; how to identify and treat burns this summer) Zohreen Shah sits down with five trailblazing Indian American members of Congress Joel Savary (National figure skating coach; Howard University’s first figure skating club) Je T’aime Patisserie in Brooklyn



