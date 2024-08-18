“GMA3” Guest List: FKA twigs, Cast of “Blink Twice” and More to Appear Week of August 19th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 19th-23rd

  • Monday, August 19
    • Performance by G-Eazy
    • Lauren Iannotti (Editor-in-Chief Real Simple; Smart Money Awards)
    • Mike Muse reports from the Democratic National Convention
  • Tuesday, August 20
    • Aaron Lazar (Update on his fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS))
    • Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions)
    • Karin Slaughter (Will Trent)
    • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Food from the U.S. Open)
  • Wednesday, August 21
    • FKA twigs (The Crow)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Former Marine Jon Kuniholm (Experience losing an arm to an improvised explosive device and how he is now helping other veterans)
  • Thursday, August 22
    • Chris Connelly talks with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice)
    • Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman (Reasonable Doubt)
    • Christiane Cordero (Social media influencers attending the Democratic National Convention for the first time)
  • Friday, August 23
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Mystery drug hitting the club scene; how to identify and treat burns this summer)
    • Zohreen Shah sits down with five trailblazing Indian American members of Congress
    • Joel Savary (National figure skating coach; Howard University’s first figure skating club)
    • Je T’aime Patisserie in Brooklyn

