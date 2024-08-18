GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 19th-23rd
- Monday, August 19
- Performance by G-Eazy
- Lauren Iannotti (Editor-in-Chief Real Simple; Smart Money Awards)
- Mike Muse reports from the Democratic National Convention
- Tuesday, August 20
- Aaron Lazar (Update on his fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS))
- Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.)
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewer questions)
- Karin Slaughter (Will Trent)
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Food from the U.S. Open)
- Wednesday, August 21
- FKA twigs (The Crow)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Former Marine Jon Kuniholm (Experience losing an arm to an improvised explosive device and how he is now helping other veterans)
- Thursday, August 22
- Chris Connelly talks with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice)
- Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman (Reasonable Doubt)
- Christiane Cordero (Social media influencers attending the Democratic National Convention for the first time)
- Friday, August 23
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Mystery drug hitting the club scene; how to identify and treat burns this summer)
- Zohreen Shah sits down with five trailblazing Indian American members of Congress
- Joel Savary (National figure skating coach; Howard University’s first figure skating club)
- Je T’aime Patisserie in Brooklyn
