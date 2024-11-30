“GMA3” Guest List: Mindy Kaling, Tinashe and More to Appear Week of December 2nd

Plus Charly Edsitty, Cash Warren, Ginger Zee and others join the show
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th

  • Monday, December 2
    • Chef Danny Garcia (Recipe for crispy black rice with piquillo and chive; Time and Tide)
    • Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
  • Tuesday, December 3
    • Trey Kennedy (How You Got Your Name)
    • Rocsi Diaz interviews volunteers of Canine Companions
    • Two young women who beat colon cancer and are now paying it forward helping others
  • Wednesday, December 4
    • Mindy Kaling (The Sex Lives of College Girls)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Peloton instructor and author Alex Toussaint (Activate Your Greatness)
    • Cash Warren (Pair of Thieves)
  • Thursday, December 5
    • Etienne Maurice (Mistletoe & Matrimony)
    • Tinashe (Dancer and producer)
    • Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire answering viewer legal questions
    • Ginger Zee (Easy natural and safe swaps to replace household items that help the environment)
  • Friday, December 6
    • Chef Yia Vang (Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen)
    • Charly Edsitty (Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation)
    • Faith Friday: Bob Goff (Catching Whimsy: 365 Days of Possibility)

