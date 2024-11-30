GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th
- Monday, December 2
- Chef Danny Garcia (Recipe for crispy black rice with piquillo and chive; Time and Tide)
- Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Tuesday, December 3
- Trey Kennedy (How You Got Your Name)
- Rocsi Diaz interviews volunteers of Canine Companions
- Two young women who beat colon cancer and are now paying it forward helping others
- Wednesday, December 4
- Mindy Kaling (The Sex Lives of College Girls)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Peloton instructor and author Alex Toussaint (Activate Your Greatness)
- Cash Warren (Pair of Thieves)
- Thursday, December 5
- Etienne Maurice (Mistletoe & Matrimony)
- Tinashe (Dancer and producer)
- Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire answering viewer legal questions
- Ginger Zee (Easy natural and safe swaps to replace household items that help the environment)
- Friday, December 6
- Chef Yia Vang (Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen)
- Charly Edsitty (Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation)
- Faith Friday: Bob Goff (Catching Whimsy: 365 Days of Possibility)
