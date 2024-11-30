Plus Charly Edsitty, Cash Warren, Ginger Zee and others join the show

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th

Monday, December 2 Chef Danny Garcia (Recipe for crispy black rice with piquillo and chive; Time and Tide) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)

Tuesday, December 3 Trey Kennedy ( How You Got Your Name ) Rocsi Diaz interviews volunteers of Canine Companions Two young women who beat colon cancer and are now paying it forward helping others

Wednesday, December 4 Mindy Kaling ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Peloton instructor and author Alex Toussaint ( Activate Your Greatness ) Cash Warren (Pair of Thieves)

Thursday, December 5 Etienne Maurice ( Mistletoe & Matrimony ) Tinashe (Dancer and producer) Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire answering viewer legal questions Ginger Zee (Easy natural and safe swaps to replace household items that help the environment)

Friday, December 6 Chef Yia Vang (Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen) Charly Edsitty ( Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation ) Faith Friday: Bob Goff ( Catching Whimsy: 365 Days of Possibility )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.