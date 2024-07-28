GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 29th-August 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 2nd
- Monday, July 29
- Performance by Green Day
- Money Monday: Troy Billings and Rashad Bilal (Earn Your Leisure) discussing market trends
- Dr. Sue Varma (Practical Optimism: The Art, Science, and Practice of Exceptional Well-Being)
- Tuesday, July 30
- Zachary Levi (Harold and the Purple Crayon)
- Nandi Bushell (13-year-old drumming sensation)
- Drew Afualo (LOUD: Accept Nothing Less Than The Life You Deserve)
- Jay Snyder (Watershed)
- Wednesday, July 31
- Jay Ellis (Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 1
- Performance by the cast of Moulin Rouge
- Chef Frances Tariga (Perfect summer sushi rolls)
- Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire shares legal advice
- Friday, August 2
- Deborah Roberts interviews the cast of FX’s The Bear
- Chef Joey Fortunato (Scarlett Lounge; makes wild mushroom and goat cheese tarts)
- Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.