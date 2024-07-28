GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 29th-August 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 2nd

Monday, July 29 Performance by Green Day Money Monday: Troy Billings and Rashad Bilal (Earn Your Leisure) discussing market trends Dr. Sue Varma ( Practical Optimism: The Art, Science, and Practice of Exceptional Well-Being )

Tuesday, July 30 Zachary Levi ( Harold and the Purple Crayon ) Nandi Bushell (13-year-old drumming sensation) Drew Afualo ( LOUD: Accept Nothing Less Than The Life You Deserve ) Jay Snyder ( Watershed )

Wednesday, July 31 Jay Ellis ( Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)? ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 1 Performance by the cast of Moulin Rouge Chef Frances Tariga (Perfect summer sushi rolls) Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire shares legal advice

Friday, August 2 Deborah Roberts interviews the cast of FX’s The Bear Chef Joey Fortunato (Scarlett Lounge; makes wild mushroom and goat cheese tarts) Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions



