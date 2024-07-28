“GMA3” Guest List: Zachary Levi, Cast of “The Bear” and More to Appear Week of July 29th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 29th-August 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 29th-August 2nd

  • Monday, July 29
    • Performance by Green Day
    • Money Monday: Troy Billings and Rashad Bilal (Earn Your Leisure) discussing market trends
    • Dr. Sue Varma (Practical Optimism: The Art, Science, and Practice of Exceptional Well-Being)
  • Tuesday, July 30
    • Zachary Levi (Harold and the Purple Crayon)
    • Nandi Bushell (13-year-old drumming sensation)
    • Drew Afualo (LOUD: Accept Nothing Less Than The Life You Deserve)
    • Jay Snyder (Watershed)
  • Wednesday, July 31
    • Jay Ellis (Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, August 1
    • Performance by the cast of Moulin Rouge
    • Chef Frances Tariga (Perfect summer sushi rolls)
    • Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire shares legal advice
  • Friday, August 2
    • Deborah Roberts interviews the cast of FX’s The Bear
    • Chef Joey Fortunato (Scarlett Lounge; makes wild mushroom and goat cheese tarts)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions

