GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 3rd-7th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

Monday, June 3 Matt Mathews ( When That Thang Get Ta Thang’n ’ tour) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli ( Ciao House ) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood) Exclusive Live Interview: Bryan Hagerich (Story of arrest in Turks and Caicos for carrying hunting ammunition in his luggage) Lindsay Mendez ( Merrily We Roll Along )

Tuesday, June 4 Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia ( House of the Dragon ) Juliana Canfield ( Stereophonic ) Jen Easterly (Cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency director; public awareness campaign to educate children and parents on how to avoid online attacks)

Wednesday, June 5 Byron Pitts interviews pastor Carl Lentz and wife Laura Lentz Patric Richardson (Tips for removing summer stains) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Amandla Stenberg ( Star Wars : The Acolyte ) Nava Mau ( Baby Reindeer )

Thursday, June 6 Chef Eric Adjepong ( Wildcard Kitchen ) Michael Strahan’s interview with actress Olivia Munn, discussing her breast cancer battle Cyndi Lauper (Lifetime Ally Icon Award; Grand marshall of this year’s WeHo Parade)

Friday, June 7 Jocelyn Bioh ( Jaja’s African Hair Braiding ) Lainey Wilson’s interview with Robin Roberts ( Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country ) Faith Friday: Christopher Vergara (Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church) Method Man and Michael Rainey Jr. ( Power )



