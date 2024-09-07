“GMA3” Guest List: Matthew McConaughey, Jools Lebron and More to Appear Week of September 9th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th

  • Monday, September 9 – Money Monday
    • Natasha Rothwell and Conrad Ricamora (How to Die Alone)
    • Venus Williams (Strive)
    • Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood
    • TikTok star Jools Lebron
  • Tuesday, September 10 – Trailblazing Women
    • Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
    • Max Tucci (The Delmonico Way)
    • Chloe Bean (Alopecia Awareness Month and her journey with alopecia)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, September 11 – Summer Cooking
    • Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Jayson Tatum (Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book; Boston Celtics star)
  • Thursday, September 12
    • Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)
    • Carlos Whittaker (Reconnected)
  • Friday, September 13 – Roots and Rhythms Celebrating Black Voices in Country Music
    • Joe Locke (Agatha All Along)
    • Tamron Hall and Chef Lish Steiling
    • Preview of this year’s Emmy Awards
    • Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) (Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s upcoming 53rd annual conference)

