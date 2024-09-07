GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th

Monday, September 9 – Money Monday Natasha Rothwell and Conrad Ricamora ( How to Die Alone ) Venus Williams ( Strive ) Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood TikTok star Jools Lebron

Tuesday, September 10 – Trailblazing Women Matthew McConaughey ( Greenlights ) Max Tucci ( The Delmonico Way ) Chloe Bean (Alopecia Awareness Month and her journey with alopecia) Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, September 11 – Summer Cooking Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Jayson Tatum ( Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book; Boston Celtics star)

Thursday, September 12 Jonathan Pryce ( Slow Horses ) Carlos Whittaker ( Reconnected )

Friday, September 13 – Roots and Rhythms Celebrating Black Voices in Country Music Joe Locke ( Agatha All Along ) Tamron Hall Preview of this year’s Emmy Awards Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) (Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s upcoming 53rd annual conference)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.