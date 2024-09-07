GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th
- Monday, September 9 – Money Monday
- Natasha Rothwell and Conrad Ricamora (How to Die Alone)
- Venus Williams (Strive)
- Mike Muse shares the latest headlines from Hollywood
- TikTok star Jools Lebron
- Tuesday, September 10 – Trailblazing Women
- Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
- Max Tucci (The Delmonico Way)
- Chloe Bean (Alopecia Awareness Month and her journey with alopecia)
- Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, September 11 – Summer Cooking
- Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Jayson Tatum (Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book; Boston Celtics star)
- Thursday, September 12
- Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)
- Carlos Whittaker (Reconnected)
- Friday, September 13 – Roots and Rhythms Celebrating Black Voices in Country Music
- Joe Locke (Agatha All Along)
- Tamron Hall and Chef Lish Steiling
- Preview of this year’s Emmy Awards
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) (Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s upcoming 53rd annual conference)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.