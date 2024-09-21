GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th
- Monday, September 23
- Milly Almodovar (Products to help elevate your fall outings)
- Jenna Helwig (Ways to save money at the grocery store; Real Simple magazine’s food director)
- Mike Muse (Headlines from Hollywood)
- Labor Secretary Julie Su (Discusses the worker policies of the Biden-Harris administration, their impact on the labor movement, and the administration’s recent action making it easier to access in-network mental health care)
- Iain Stirling (Love Island, Murder They Wrote podcast)
- Tuesday, September 24
- Danni Washington (Disney Jr.’s Ariel)
- Uzo Aduba (The Road Is Good)
- Caroline Manzo (Food and Other Things I Love)
- Wednesday, September 25
- Ken Jeong and Kevin Smith (The 4:30 Movie)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 26
- Sophia Chang sits down with Eva Pilgrim
- Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire sharing legal advice
- Cory Richards (Nat Geo photographer; bipolar disorder and how he is working to help others)
- Friday, September 27
- Hugh Evans (CEO of the Global Citizen Festival)
- Faith Friday: Rabbi Rachel Ain of Sutton Place Synagogue
- Bob Woodruff (Last Lands)
