GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th

Monday, September 23 Milly Almodovar (Products to help elevate your fall outings) Jenna Helwig (Ways to save money at the grocery store; Real Simple magazine’s food director) Mike Muse (Headlines from Hollywood) Labor Secretary Julie Su (Discusses the worker policies of the Biden-Harris administration, their impact on the labor movement, and the administration’s recent action making it easier to access in-network mental health care) Iain Stirling ( Love Island, Murder They Wrote podcast)

Tuesday, September 24 Danni Washington ( Disney Jr.’s Ariel ) Uzo Aduba ( The Road Is Good ) Caroline Manzo ( Food and Other Things I Love )

Wednesday, September 25 Ken Jeong and Kevin Smith ( The 4:30 Movie ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 26 Sophia Chang sits down with Eva Pilgrim Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire sharing legal advice Cory Richards (Nat Geo photographer; bipolar disorder and how he is working to help others)

Friday, September 27 Hugh Evans (CEO of the Global Citizen Festival) Faith Friday: Rabbi Rachel Ain of Sutton Place Synagogue Bob Woodruff ( Last Lands )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.