“GMA3” Guest List: Uzo Aduba, Kevin Smith and More to Appear Week of September 23rd

by
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 23rd-27th

  • Monday, September 23
    • Milly Almodovar (Products to help elevate your fall outings)
    • Jenna Helwig (Ways to save money at the grocery store; Real Simple magazine’s food director)
    • Mike Muse (Headlines from Hollywood)
    • Labor Secretary Julie Su (Discusses the worker policies of the Biden-Harris administration, their impact on the labor movement, and the administration’s recent action making it easier to access in-network mental health care)
    • Iain Stirling (Love Island, Murder They Wrote podcast)
  • Tuesday, September 24
    • Danni Washington (Disney Jr.’s Ariel)
    • Uzo Aduba (The Road Is Good)
    • Caroline Manzo (Food and Other Things I Love)
  • Wednesday, September 25
    • Ken Jeong and Kevin Smith (The 4:30 Movie)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 26
    • Sophia Chang sits down with Eva Pilgrim
    • Better Call Brian: Brian Buckmire sharing legal advice
    • Cory Richards (Nat Geo photographer; bipolar disorder and how he is working to help others)
  • Friday, September 27
    • Hugh Evans (CEO of the Global Citizen Festival)
    • Faith Friday: Rabbi Rachel Ain of Sutton Place Synagogue
    • Bob Woodruff (Last Lands)

