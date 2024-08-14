The Road Less Traveled (For A Reason) In The Next Installment of “Disney Roadtrip” on Disney Channel

The second chapter of the new Road Trip short-form series on Disney Channel continues the new adventure based on the fan-favorite animated series, Hailey’s On It!

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has debuted the second chapter of their newest short series, Disney Roadtrip , with this new short focused on the fan-favorite series, Hailey’s On It!

In this second chapter, we see Scott attempting to open the moon roof in their high-tech new car. As Scott fumbles with the various functions of the control panel, Beta and Hailey navigate as they continue their journey, with the high-tech car suggesting the vehicle turns left – which Hailey points out will lead them directly into a lake. Beta however, points out that humans (like Scott) make errors, where robots do not. We won't spoil where the vehicle ends up, but needless to say, Scott just makes it worse when he eventually finds that moon roof button.

This is a follow up to the first installment,

The new one minute shorts are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity, but more so when each installment is stitched together later on to tell one full story.

While Hailey, Scott, and Beta are kicking off the first chapters of this new short-form series, other installments of Disney Roadtrip will also include the new series, Primos, the upcoming StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, Big City Greens and Kiff.

In the full animated comedy-adventure, Hailey's On It! , viewers follow Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.

You can catch the series now on Disney Channel or streaming on Disney+