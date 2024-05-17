Hulu Gives First Peak into “Unreasonable Doubt” Season 2

Hulu has revealed the first sneak peak into Unreasonable Doubt Season 2 ahead of the show’s August 22nd release.

What’s Happening:

The Hulu original series Unreasonable Doubt is returning for a second season late this summer, and the streaming platform shared new information to excite fans about what’s to come.

is returning for a second season late this summer, and the streaming platform shared new information to excite fans about what’s to come. Jax Stewart will spend this season trying to repair her life, recovering from the relentless trial of season 1. In the midst of her revival, one of Jax’s closest friends reveals that she killed her husband. While her friend claims her actions were in self defense, Jax will have to help prove her friend’s intentions against an unwavering prosecutor. Will Jax be able to balance the biggest case of her career and her personal life or will she lose it all?

Cast: Emayatzy Corinealdi as “Jax Stewart” McKinley Freeman as “Lewis Stewart” Morris Chestnut as “Corey Cash” Tim Jo as “Daniel” Angela Grovey as “Krystal” Thaddeus J. Mixson as “Spenser” Aderinsola Olabode as “Naima”

Hulu also gave fans a look into the drama of season 2. Check out the photos below.

Checkout the first two episodes of Hulu’s Unreasonable Doubt season 2 on August 22nd.

Read More on Hulu: