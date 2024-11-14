“Immortal Thor #19” Set Nineteen Artists to Create an Interconnected Issues Filled with Stories.

A team of artists is coming together to bring to life Immortal Thor #19.
What’s Happening:
- January’s all-new Immortal Thor is set to be a landmark issue for the series.
- Nineteen artists are coming together to create single-page stories that highlight characters from the world of Thor.
- Each story will connect through the viewpoint of someone from Thor’s past who is set to return in issue #17.
- The artists participating in this issue include David Baldeón, Jan Bazaldua, Juann Cabal, CAFU, Martín Cóccolo, Karen Darboe, Juan Ferreyra, Jorge Fornés, Lee Garbett, Gavin Guidry, Dan Jurgens, Leonard Kirk, Gleb Melnikov, Phil Noto, Humberto Ramos, Rod Reis, Valerio Schiti, Steve Skroce, and Luciano Vecchio.
- Immortal Thor #19 goes on sale on January 15th.
