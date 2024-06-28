“Inside Out 2” Surpasses Original At Global Box Office

Inside Out 2 keeps breaking records and taking names, this time surpassing the original’s global box office take in only a matter of days since it was released.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Inside Out 2 has reached a worldwide box office total of $863.1 Million through Thursday, June 27th.

has reached a worldwide box office total of $863.1 Million through Thursday, June 27th. This happened only 16 days after the film was released in theaters everywhere, and has already made it the #19 animated film ever, worldwide. Not only that, this total has overtaken the original film’s release lifetime total of $859 Million globally.

Earlier this week, Inside Out 2 cracked the all-time domestic top ten animated films, currently sitting at #9 on that chart with $411.8 million, surpassing Walt Disney Animation Studios smash-hit, Frozen .

cracked the all-time domestic top ten animated films, currently sitting at #9 on that chart with $411.8 million, surpassing Walt Disney Animation Studios smash-hit, . More impressive, Inside Out 2 ’s totals thus far do not include Russia (where Hollywood titles have not been released since 2022) and Japan, where the film is set to debut on August 1st. Both of those countries are included in the original Inside Out’s global box office.

’s totals thus far do not include Russia (where Hollywood titles have not been released since 2022) and Japan, where the film is set to debut on August 1st. Both of those countries are included in the original global box office. Taking into potential numbers from this upcoming weekend, there is a possibility that the movie could make $1 billion globally, making Inside Out 2 the fastest animated movie to ever hit that milestone.

returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen. Inside Out 2 is in theaters everywhere now.