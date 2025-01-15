Interview: How “A Real Bug’s Life” Season 2 Brings Bugs’ Big Stories to Disney+

The tiny wonders of the insect world are back with A Real Bug’s Life Season 2, an ambitious follow-up to the wildly successful first season. Featuring a mix of breathtaking habitats and captivating bug behavior, the new episodes aim to educate and entertain viewers of all ages. I had the privilege of speaking with the team behind the series—Dr. Martha Holmes (Executive Producer), Bill Markham (Producer), and Dr. Tim Cockerill (Zoologist and Bug Wrangler)—to dive into the creative process, challenges, and fascinating details that bring these minuscule marvels to life on screen.

Alex: Hi, everyone. Congratulations on the launch of A Real Bug's Life Season 2! I was a huge fan of the first season, and I was so excited when you announced last year that this was coming. In Season 1, we got five different biomes. In Season 2, we get four plus the behind-the-scenes episode. How did you decide which areas would be worth exploring and have enough diversity of bug life to solidify this season?

Dr. Tim Cockerill: When it comes to bugs, one of the hardest things is that you're always spoiled for choice. There are so many amazing stories, and they’re so diverse as living things. You could put a pin in the map pretty much anywhere on planet Earth and find incredible stories to tell. What we try to do, given this abundance, is balance stories that have never been told before with locations that are interesting or beautiful in some way. We also have to consider the practicality of filming—where we can access with our cameras and technology.

Bill Markham: Across Seasons 1 and 2, we aimed to showcase the diversity of bugs—not just in habitats like jungles, beaches, and cities, but also in the types of bugs: beetles, ants, moths, fireflies, tiger beetles, and more. The episodes also highlight various aspects of their lives, like finding a partner, moving house, or escaping predators. Together, the nine episodes plus the behind-the-scenes feature provide a cross-section of the incredible challenges and solutions bugs face in their trials of life.

Dr. Martha Holmes: I’d add that selecting the right bugs for each location is key. You need bugs with multiple beats to their stories—characters you can follow long enough to care about. For example, you might become invested in a moth’s multi-episode journey through the night. Engaging characters with compelling arcs were critical to our storytelling. It’s a complex process with many moving pieces, like a jigsaw puzzle. It takes months to decide where to go and what to shoot.

Alex: Dr. Holmes, I know from your bio that your Ph.D. is in marine biology. This season takes us underwater several times. Was that a natural fit for you?

Dr. Martha Holmes: We wanted to include a variety of habitats, and I’m always thrilled to be underwater—it’s a joy for me. While it’s a bit of a stretch to call some of these creatures “bugs,” they’re small animals that fit into the ecosystem. Combining what’s on the beach and in the shallows into a cohesive biome or habitat works well.

Bill Markham: In the pond episode, for example, many bugs in temperate regions like Britain and North America spend much of their lives underwater in freshwaters like ponds and rivers. Even in winter, when it seems like there are no bugs around, they’re just below the surface.

Dr. Tim Cockerill: From a scientific perspective, insects evolved from the sea. Many people don’t know this, but insects are a modified group of crustaceans, closely related to crabs, lobsters, and shrimp. In a way, bugs are just specialized “land prawns.”

Alex: In the making-of episode, there’s a moment in Tennessee where someone attracts bugs with a screen and a light, and he ends up with a bug in his mouth, joking about “extra protein.” On that note, what are your thoughts on the sustainability of eating bugs?

Dr. Tim Cockerill: That’s really interesting. I’ve always thought there’s something unique about entomologists—people who study insects. Quite often, you’ll find they’re also enthusiastic about eating bugs, which is funny because you don’t see the same thing with people who study dolphins or orangutans. Insects are fascinating, but what’s unusual is how Western cultures, like in the U.S. and the U.K., don’t typically eat them. Most cultures around the world include insects as a normal part of their diet. Over the past decade, there’s been a lot of research into introducing insects as a sustainable and extremely healthy source of protein. Insects are also being used in innovative ways. For example, we spend a lot of time and resources farming predatory fish like salmon, which require other fish or animal products to feed them. Instead, we can use insects as a more sustainable feed option. Insects are incredibly efficient, nutritious, and useful—not just as a food source for humans but also for other areas of agriculture. And, of course, aside from all of that, they’re endlessly fascinating in terms of their stories and behaviors.

Bill Markham: I actually took my family to a place in Wales called The Bug Farm, where we tried mealworm burgers and cricket porridge. We didn’t tell my son what we were eating, and halfway through, he said, “This tastes a bit weird.” He was only about eight years old at the time, so I told him, “That’s because you’ve just had a mealworm burger.” He was a bit disgusted at first, but honestly, they tasted pretty good. We should probably go back and eat more of them! It’s definitely a bit unconventional, but it’s a fun experience.

Alex: Season 1 had strong feedback, especially from families co-viewing on Disney+. How did that shape Season 2?

Bill Markham: You’re right, I mean, Season 1 really broke through. I think it was the only unscripted program to make it up there alongside The Mandalorian and Percy Jackson—all those kinds of dramas that kids love. We were so thrilled by the reception on Disney+. For Season 2, the approach was simple: don’t fix what isn’t broken. We focused on continuing to tell compelling stories of bugs across the world, showcasing diverse habitats, using strong characters, and crafting entertaining narratives. The goal was to keep bringing in a broad audience. If we enjoyed making it, the audience would enjoy watching it, too. There are serious messages in there, but they’re all wrapped in a highly entertaining package.

Dr. Martha Holmes: All these stories are highly relatable—growing up in a pond, finding a home, finding love, coping with change. These are things families can connect with. Even if younger kids don’t quite grasp the deeper messages, families will still relate to the underlying themes in each program.

Alex: Tim, according to IMDb (which isn’t always accurate), you’re credited as an animal wrangler for Season 1. What does that entail on a series like this?

Dr. Tim Cockerill: Yeah, “bug wrangler” is probably the strangest job title out there, isn’t it? It’s definitely a fun one to have on your CV. I was involved across the board in both series, right from the beginning. We spent a lot of time thinking about the practical aspects—like which bugs are feasible to film in the field and which stories haven’t been told yet. In some episodes, I did work as a bug wrangler, which essentially involves a lifetime of learning to read insects’ behavior. It’s about anticipating what they’ll do and ensuring we’re in the right place at the right time to capture their natural activities. For example, you might set up a camera on a tripod, only to realize the action is happening on a leaf on the other side of the tree. One example from the behind-the-scenes episode is the male orchid bees. They have this fascinating behavior where they collect perfumes from flowers to attract females. We used artificial perfumes to entice them into the frame so we could film their natural behavior. It’s about encouraging them in a way that respects their natural tendencies while capturing authentic stories.

Dr. Martha Holmes: I also want to say hats off to Tim. Animal welfare is absolutely key. Even with bugs, you can’t stress them. You have to work with the animal only as long as it’s comfortable. Bugs might be small, but each individual still matters, and insect wranglers like Tim play a vital role in ensuring their well-being.

Dr. Tim Cockerill: Exactly. It’s surprisingly difficult to tell the difference between a tiger beetle that’s perfectly happy and one that’s stressed. Years of experience watching insects and reading their subtle cues help us know when they’re content and ensure we keep it that way.

Alex: As a final question—the behind-the-scenes episode feels like a series finale. I’m hoping it’s not because I love this show so much. Are there opportunities to keep going? Are you already germinating ideas for what’s next?

Bill Markham: There are 9 million bug species identified by scientists. That means there are 9 million stories to tell! We’ve barely scratched the surface. Earlier, we were even talking about going back in time to feature giant dragonflies that hovered around the heads of dinosaurs. And if you consider all the species from the last 300 million years, the possibilities are endless.

Dr. Martha Holmes: We’re actively brainstorming for the next series and hoping there’ll be interest in continuing.

Alex: I’m very much interested! Thank you so much for your time.

As A Real Bug’s Life Season 2 debuts, it’s clear that this series continues to inspire awe and curiosity about the insect world. From showcasing diverse habitats to exploring relatable themes like growth, change, and survival, the show captures the incredible stories of bugs while delivering valuable lessons about our planet. With endless possibilities for future stories, the team’s enthusiasm for expanding the series is infectious. Whether you're a bug enthusiast or simply a fan of captivating storytelling, Season 2 promises to be another delightful journey into the tiny, yet mighty, world of insects.

All 5 Season 2 episodes of A Real Bug’s Life are now streaming on Disney+.