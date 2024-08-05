Jonathan Jackson Officially Returns to ABC’s “General Hospital”

The ABC soap opera shared a first look at the actor’s return to the series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Jonathan Jackson has officially returned to General Hospital.
- The actor, who plays Lucky Spencer in the series, had his first day back on set today.
- In an X post, General Hospital shared “We are so very lucky (see what we did there) to have Jonathan Jackson back in the building… and you won’t have to wait long to see what he has in store for Port Charles.”
- In June, the newsource broke the news that Jackson would return to the long running series. The Emmy winner is expected to appear on the show at the end of August.
- GH executive producer Frank Valentini teased Jackson’s return on the red carpet of the Daytime Emmys, stating “A former cast member is coming back,” he told ABC7. “And I think that the audience will go crazy for him.”
- Jackson was last seen on the series in 2015. His run on the series is expected to be long.
- The actor originated the role of Lucky in 1993. Lucky is the son of Luke and Laura Spencer.
- Jackson played the role on and off until 2011 when he left to star in ABC’s Nashville. He starred as Avery Barkley for six seasons.
- Jackson’s tenure on General Hospital garnered him 9 Emmy Nominations of which he won 5 in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2011 and 2012.
Read More: