Justin Marks Signs Overall Deal with FX

Shōgun recently set the record for most Emmy wins by a series in a single season with 18 awards.
- Deadline reports that Justin Marks has signed an overall deal with FX Productions.
- The new deal will see Marks develop new content for the network as well as two potential additional seasons of Shōgun with co-creator Rachel Kondo.
- FX Entertainment President Gina Balia shared “It is an honor to have Justin as part of the FX family. He is a gifted storyteller who is tireless in his commitment to doing the best possible work. His dedication is in every frame of Shōgun and we are delighted to be continuing our relationship with him as we forge new stories to share with the world.”
- Marks shared in his own statement “It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to spend the last five years at FX. From the production team to the brilliant marketing and publicity apparatus, I feel like FX has become our extended family. I can think of nothing better than to continue collaborating with John, Gina, Nick, Kate, Lindsay and the rest of the team at FX, not to mention the entire Disney Television team led by Dana, Eric and so many other brilliant partners. It’s a rare thing to find partners who challenge you as much as they support you. I can’t wait to see where this road takes us next.”
- In addition to Marks’ success on Shōgun, he was a writer for Top Gun: Maverick as well as Disney’s The Jungle Book live-action.
- All 10 episodes of Shōgun are available to stream on Hulu.
