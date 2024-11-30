Lin-Manuel Miranda is here to talk about "Mufasa'" and Martina McBride, Bridget Everett also stop by "Live."

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of December 2nd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th:

Monday, December 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Mufasa: The Lion King Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary Gift Bargains Week

Tuesday, December 3 Bridget Everett ( Somebody, Somewhere ) Gift Bargains Week

Wednesday, December 4 Zoe Saldaña Fortune Feimster ( Fortune Feimster: Crushing It ) Gift Bargains Week

Thursday, December 5 Martina Mcbride ( Second Chance Stage ) Bob Mackie ( Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion ) Gift Bargains Week

Friday, December 6 Amy Adams Lance Ulanoff (Online safety tips for teens) Gift Bargains Week



