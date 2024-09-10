Marvel Comics’ “Timeslide #1” to End the Year with a Bang and Preview 2025’s Storytelling

Marvel Comics is set to end the year with a bang with a special one-shot featuring epic stories and a glimpse at the next years’ worth of storytelling.

What’s Happening:

will star the X-Men’s resident time-traveling soldiers, Bishop and Cable, as they blaze through the timestream to prevent a villain from eliminating mutantkind from history. During this high stakes mission, they’ll pay witness to things just on the horizon for your favorite Marvel heroes including upcoming events, new characters and more! This end of year one-shot special is written by Steve Foxe ( Dark X-Men , Spider-Woman ) and drawn by Ivan Fiorelli ( Fantastic Four ).

, ) and drawn by Ivan Fiorelli ( ). Set to be released in December, the start of Marvel’s 2025 journey begins with Kael Ngu’s cover seen above.

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind’s most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join Bishop and Cable on a trip through futures past, present and beyond.

