“Wastelanders” Update Introduced to “Marvel Future Fight”

Netmarble has introduced a new update for Marvel Future Fight, featuring Wastelanders themed costumes and content updates.
What’s Happening:
- New uniforms have been introduced for Hawkeye (Wastelanders) and Bullseye (Wastelanders) as part of this update.
- Character tier upgrades are now available for Hawkeye, Bullseye, and Gambit – all to Tier-4 with new Striker Skills.
- In addition, Baron Zemo and Crossbones will receive Awakened Potential and Transcended Potential with new Awakened Skills.
- The new Sector 14 for the Dispatch Mission is now available. Composed of five stages, agents will have the opportunity to experience the Dispatch Mission at a higher difficulty level and receive Tier-4 Materials as rewards. Agents can equip brand-new Winter Season costumes for Sharon Rogers (Arctic Warrior) and Gambit (X-Men Year-End Party).
- Additionally, the Winter Season Token Shop is now open, offering various rewards.
- The latest update features improvements for Sword Enchant, where agents can now unlock the max amount for Enchantment and awaken all Swords at once. The Auto-Dismantle feature for Swords has been improved as well.
- The Friendly Match feature has been added to the Otherworld Battle as part of this update.
- With over 150 million players across the globe, Marvel Future Fight is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.
More Marvel News:
- The Other Worlds and Character Variants the “What If…?” Series Finale Teased
- Nicepool from Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” Gets His Own Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Figure Complete with Dogpool
- Build the Magic with New Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel LEGO Sets at Disney Store
- Marvel Debuts First Trailer for the Upcoming Disney+ Series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”
- Fantastic New Holiday Poster Ignites Excitement for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”