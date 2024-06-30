Revisit the Comic Book Debut of X-23 in W. Scott Forbes Cover for “NYX #3”

Calling back to the original series that introduced X-23 to Marvel Comics, W. Scott Forbes' NYX #3 cover revisits the mutant youth’s comic book debut.
- Twenty years ago, X-23 made her comic book debut in Joe Quesada and Joshua Middleton’s NYX, a hard-hitting series about mutant teens surviving on the streets of New York City.
- Now, NYX is back for a new generation, and X-23—now known as Wolverine—returns to protect mutant runaways in a world more dangerous than ever!
- To celebrate NYX’s revival and the anniversary of X-23’s debut, a new variant cover for September’s NYX #3 by acclaimed artist W. Scott Forbes captures the tone and unmistakable style of the original iconic series.
- On this bold cover, see Wolverine in a look reminiscent of her early appearances alongside missing posters of the original NYX cast, all of whose whereabouts remain unknown…
- With Xavier’s school long gone and Krakoa destroyed, the greatest city on Earth is about to get a huge influx of mutants, whether they’re welcome there or not! See a group of former X-Men students navigate young adulthood, discrimination, and threats bent on shattering human-mutant relations in a new run of NYX from hotshot writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Timeless, Alien: Black, White & Blood) and rising star artist Francesco Mortarino (Avengers, Cult of Carnage: Misery).
- Check out Forbes’ cover for September’s NYX #3 and pick up the debut issue of NYX on July 24th.