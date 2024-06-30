Revisit the Comic Book Debut of X-23 in W. Scott Forbes Cover for “NYX #3”

Calling back to the original series that introduced X-23 to Marvel Comics, W. Scott Forbes' NYX #3 cover revisits the mutant youth’s comic book debut.

What’s Happening:

Twenty years ago, X-23 made her comic book debut in Joe Quesada and Joshua Middleton’s NYX , a hard-hitting series about mutant teens surviving on the streets of New York City.

, a hard-hitting series about mutant teens surviving on the streets of New York City. Now, NYX is back for a new generation, and X-23—now known as Wolverine—returns to protect mutant runaways in a world more dangerous than ever!

To celebrate NYX’s revival and the anniversary of X-23’s debut, a new variant cover for September’s NYX #3 by acclaimed artist W. Scott Forbes captures the tone and unmistakable style of the original iconic series.

by acclaimed artist W. Scott Forbes captures the tone and unmistakable style of the original iconic series. On this bold cover, see Wolverine in a look reminiscent of her early appearances alongside missing posters of the original NYX cast, all of whose whereabouts remain unknown…